Where Oregon stands in top 25 according to 2023 ESPN Football Power Index
One of the best times of spring for a college football nerd is when ESPN releases its first Football Power Index rankings of the year.
While we’ve spent the last several months trying to handicap the upcoming season, deciding which team is better than the next, and declaring who has the best chance to make it to the conference championship games, and ultimately the College Football Playoff, the worldwide leader in sports finally joined the conversation once again.
For those unfamiliar with ESPN’s FPI, it is a ranking that “relies on past performance on offense and defense, returning and transfer production and past recruiting data for players on the roster to form a rating.” Virtually, it’s ESPN’s way of declaring the top teams in the nation, looking at their roster, their schedule, their percent chance to win each game, and where that ultimately lands them after the season comes to an end.
The first 2023 FPI was released this week, and it will be updated throughout the remainder of the season. Here’s a look at where the Oregon Ducks are ranked in the first Football Power Index of the year.
FPI Score: 31.5
Projected Record: 11.8-1.0
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 2nd
FPI Score: 28.2
Projected Record: 11.1-1.6
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 5th
Georgia Bulldogs
FPI Score: 27.4
Projected Record: 11.7-1.2
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 1st
LSU Tigers
FPI Score: 22.1
Projected Record: 9.6-2.6
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 8th
Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 10th
Texas Longhorns
FPI Score: 21.9
Projected Record: 10.1-2.6
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 16th
FPI Score: 21.4
Projected Record: 10.0-2.4
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 3rd
FPI Score: 19.9
Projected Record: 10.3-2.4
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 7th
Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 15th
Clemson Tigers
FPI Score: 19.4
Projected Record: 10.3-2.3
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 15th
FPI Score: 18.4
Projected Record: 9.1-2.9
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 14th
Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 17th
Penn State Nittany Lions
FPI Score: 17.5
Projected Record: 9.3-2.7
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 6th
FPI Score: 16.9
Projected Record: 9.7-2.8
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Not Ranked
Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 23rd
FPI Score: 15.2
Projected Record: 8.2-3.9
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 10th
Oregon Ducks
FPI Score: 15.0
Projected Record: 9.1-3.3
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 9th
Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 14th
FPI Score: 15.0
Projected Record: 8.7-3.5
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 4th
Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 12th
FPI Score: 14.9
Projected Record: 8.7-3.7
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 13th
Ole Miss Rebels
FPI Score: 13.4
Projected Record: 7.6-4.6
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 20th
Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 18th
FPI Score: 13.0
Projected Record: 8.1-4.1
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 12th
Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 11th
FPI Score: 12.7
Projected Record: 6.8-5.2
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Not Ranked
Final 2022 FPI Ranking: Not Ranked
Texas A&M Aggies
FPI Score: 12.7
Projected Record: 7.5-4.5
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Not Ranked
Final 2022 FPI Ranking: Not Ranked
FPI Score: 12.3
Projected Record: 8.6-3.8
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Not Ranked
Final 2022 FPI Ranking: Not Ranked
FPI Score: 11.8
Projected Record: 7.8-4.4
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 11th
Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 20th
Texas Tech Red Raiders
FPI Score: 10.8
Projected Record: 7.5-4.6
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 23rd
Final 2022 FPI Ranking: Not Ranked
FPI Score: 10.7
Projected Record: 7.4-4.7
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Not Ranked
Final 2022 FPI Ranking: Not Ranked
FPI Score: 10.5
Projected Record: 8.7-3.5
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 17th
Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 19th
FPI Score: 10.2
Projected Record: 8.2-4.2
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 21st
Final 2022 FPI Ranking: Not Ranked