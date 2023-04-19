Where Oregon stands in top 25 according to 2023 ESPN Football Power Index

One of the best times of spring for a college football nerd is when ESPN releases its first Football Power Index rankings of the year.

While we’ve spent the last several months trying to handicap the upcoming season, deciding which team is better than the next, and declaring who has the best chance to make it to the conference championship games, and ultimately the College Football Playoff, the worldwide leader in sports finally joined the conversation once again.

For those unfamiliar with ESPN’s FPI, it is a ranking that “relies on past performance on offense and defense, returning and transfer production and past recruiting data for players on the roster to form a rating.” Virtually, it’s ESPN’s way of declaring the top teams in the nation, looking at their roster, their schedule, their percent chance to win each game, and where that ultimately lands them after the season comes to an end.

The first 2023 FPI was released this week, and it will be updated throughout the remainder of the season. Here’s a look at where the Oregon Ducks are ranked in the first Football Power Index of the year.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

FPI Score: 31.5

Projected Record: 11.8-1.0

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 2nd

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 3rd

Alabama Crimson Tide

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

FPI Score: 28.2

Projected Record: 11.1-1.6

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 5th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 2nd

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 27.4

Projected Record: 11.7-1.2

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 1st

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 1st

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 22.1

Projected Record: 9.6-2.6

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 8th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 10th

Texas Longhorns

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 21.9

Projected Record: 10.1-2.6

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 16th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 6th

Michigan Wolverines

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 21.4

Projected Record: 10.0-2.4

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 3rd

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 4th

USC Trojans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 19.9

Projected Record: 10.3-2.4

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 7th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 15th

Clemson Tigers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 19.4

Projected Record: 10.3-2.3

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 15th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 9th

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 18.4

Projected Record: 9.1-2.9

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 14th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 17th

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 17.5

Projected Record: 9.3-2.7

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 6th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 7th

Oklahoma Sooners

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 16.9

Projected Record: 9.7-2.8

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Not Ranked

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 23rd

Tennessee Volunteers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 15.2

Projected Record: 8.2-3.9

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 10th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 5th

Oregon Ducks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 15.0

Projected Record: 9.1-3.3

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 9th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 14th

Florida State Seminoles

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 15.0

Projected Record: 8.7-3.5

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 4th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 12th

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 14.9

Projected Record: 8.7-3.7

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 13th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 8th

Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 13.4

Projected Record: 7.6-4.6

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 20th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 18th

TCU Horned Frogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 13.0

Projected Record: 8.1-4.1

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 12th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 11th

Florida Gators

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 12.7

Projected Record: 6.8-5.2

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Not Ranked

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: Not Ranked

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 12.7

Projected Record: 7.5-4.5

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Not Ranked

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: Not Ranked

Wisconsin Badgers

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 12.3

Projected Record: 8.6-3.8

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Not Ranked

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: Not Ranked

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 11.8

Projected Record: 7.8-4.4

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 11th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 20th

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 10.8

Projected Record: 7.5-4.6

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 23rd

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: Not Ranked

Baylor Bears

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 10.7

Projected Record: 7.4-4.7

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Not Ranked

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: Not Ranked

Oregon State Beavers

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 10.5

Projected Record: 8.7-3.5

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 17th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 19th

North Carolina Tar Heels

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

FPI Score: 10.2

Projected Record: 8.2-4.2

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 21st

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: Not Ranked

