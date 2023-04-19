Where Oregon stands in top 25 according to 2023 ESPN Football Power Index

One of the best times of spring for a college football nerd is when ESPN releases its first Football Power Index rankings of the year.

While we’ve spent the last several months trying to handicap the upcoming season, deciding which team is better than the next, and declaring who has the best chance to make it to the conference championship games, and ultimately the College Football Playoff, the worldwide leader in sports finally joined the conversation once again.

For those unfamiliar with ESPN’s FPI, it is a ranking that “relies on past performance on offense and defense, returning and transfer production and past recruiting data for players on the roster to form a rating.” Virtually, it’s ESPN’s way of declaring the top teams in the nation, looking at their roster, their schedule, their percent chance to win each game, and where that ultimately lands them after the season comes to an end.

The first 2023 FPI was released this week, and it will be updated throughout the remainder of the season. Here’s a look at where the Oregon Ducks are ranked in the first Football Power Index of the year.

Ohio State Buckeyes

FPI Score: 31.5

Projected Record: 11.8-1.0

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking2nd

Final 2022 FPI Ranking3rd

Alabama Crimson Tide

FPI Score: 28.2

Projected Record: 11.1-1.6

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking5th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking2nd

Georgia Bulldogs

FPI Score: 27.4

Projected Record: 11.7-1.2

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking1st

Final 2022 FPI Ranking1st

LSU Tigers

FPI Score: 22.1

Projected Record: 9.6-2.6

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking8th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking10th

Texas Longhorns

FPI Score: 21.9

Projected Record: 10.1-2.6

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking16th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking6th

Michigan Wolverines

FPI Score: 21.4

Projected Record: 10.0-2.4

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking3rd

Final 2022 FPI Ranking4th

USC Trojans

FPI Score: 19.9

Projected Record: 10.3-2.4

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking7th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 15th

Clemson Tigers

FPI Score: 19.4

Projected Record: 10.3-2.3

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking15th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking9th

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

FPI Score: 18.4

Projected Record: 9.1-2.9

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking14th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking17th

Penn State Nittany Lions

FPI Score: 17.5

Projected Record: 9.3-2.7

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking6th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking7th

Oklahoma Sooners

FPI Score: 16.9

Projected Record: 9.7-2.8

ESPN Preseason Top-25 RankingNot Ranked

Final 2022 FPI Ranking23rd

Tennessee Volunteers

FPI Score: 15.2

Projected Record: 8.2-3.9

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking10th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking5th

Oregon Ducks

FPI Score: 15.0

Projected Record: 9.1-3.3

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking9th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking14th

Florida State Seminoles

FPI Score: 15.0

Projected Record: 8.7-3.5

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking4th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking12th

Utah Utes

FPI Score: 14.9

Projected Record: 8.7-3.7

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking13th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: 8th

Ole Miss Rebels

FPI Score: 13.4

Projected Record: 7.6-4.6

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking20th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking18th

TCU Horned Frogs

FPI Score: 13.0

Projected Record: 8.1-4.1

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking12th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking11th

Florida Gators

FPI Score: 12.7

Projected Record: 6.8-5.2

ESPN Preseason Top-25 RankingNot Ranked

Final 2022 FPI RankingNot Ranked

Texas A&M Aggies

FPI Score: 12.7

Projected Record: 7.5-4.5

ESPN Preseason Top-25 RankingNot Ranked

Final 2022 FPI RankingNot Ranked

Wisconsin Badgers

FPI Score: 12.3

Projected Record: 8.6-3.8

ESPN Preseason Top-25 RankingNot Ranked

Final 2022 FPI RankingNot Ranked

Washington Huskies

FPI Score: 11.8

Projected Record: 7.8-4.4

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking11th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking20th

Texas Tech Red Raiders

FPI Score: 10.8

Projected Record: 7.5-4.6

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking23rd

Final 2022 FPI RankingNot Ranked

Baylor Bears

FPI Score: 10.7

Projected Record: 7.4-4.7

ESPN Preseason Top-25 RankingNot Ranked

Final 2022 FPI RankingNot Ranked

Oregon State Beavers

FPI Score: 10.5

Projected Record: 8.7-3.5

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking17th

Final 2022 FPI Ranking19th

North Carolina Tar Heels

FPI Score: 10.2

Projected Record: 8.2-4.2

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking21st

Final 2022 FPI Ranking: Not Ranked

