Where Oregon stands in new College Football Playoff rankings after Week 12

While the College Football Playoff may be far from many people’s minds in Eugene, it still holds a good barometer for where the Oregon Ducks are viewed in the national landscape as a whole.

After suffering a loss to the Washington Huskies over a week ago, Oregon fell out of the No. 6 spot in the nation, all the way down to No. 12. However, they were able to bounce back quickly with a win over the Utah Utes, and they now are sitting pretty with a chance to make it to the Pac-12 Championship Game once again.

So where does the CFP committee view the Ducks when it comes to the national balance of power? Take a look at the latest rankings:

No. 25 — Louisville Cardinals

Louie the Cardinal’s mascot hypes up fans during the Louisville Live Hoops event at Churchill Downs on Saturday evening. Sept. 18, 2021

As 6244 Louisville Live Hoopsnew436

No. 24 —Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell gets set to take the field before kickoff of the first quarter during the American Athletic Conference championship football game between the Houston Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats Aac Championship Dec 4

No. 23 — Texas Longhorns

Sep 15, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; General overall view of the Texas Longhorns logo at midfield at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 22 — UCF Knights

Oct 31, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; A general picture of a UCF Knights helmet and shoulder pads prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

No. 21 — Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson points during the first quarter against Washington State at Reser Stadium at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Ncaa Football Washington State At Oregon State 1031

No. 20 — Ole Miss Rebels

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

Story continues

No. 19 — Tulane Green Wave

Sep 17, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; The Tulane Green Wave and Kansas State Wildcats line up before the snap of the ball during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

No. 18 — UCLA Bruins

Oct 13, 2018; Berkeley, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Joshua Kelley (27) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears in the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

No. 17 — North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after running for a first down in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

No. 16 — Florida State Seminoles

Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15 —Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sep 17, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; close up view of Norte Dame logo on goal post prior to a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

No. 14 — Utah Utes

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7), left, talks to Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) after a game at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

No. 13 — Washington Huskies

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) waves to fans while walking to the locker room following a 54-7 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 12 — Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez (9) runs for a touchdown in front of Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Kansas State won 41-34.

Ou Vs Kansas State

No. 11 — Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State head coach James Franklin smiles as he greets supporters following the Nittany Lion’s 45-17 win over Minnesota at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College.

Hes Dr 102222 Whiteout

No. 10 — Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) congratulates Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) on his touchdown during the first half of a game between the Tennessee Vols and Florida Gators, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Utvsflorida0924 02243

No. 9 — Oregon Ducks

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Bennett Williams (4) celebrates with Oregon Ducks defensive back JJ Greenfield (24) after intercepting a pass during the second half at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8 —Clemson Tigers

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) passes near NC State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Ncaa Football Clemson Football Vs Nc State Wolfpack

No. 7 — Alabama Crimson Tide

Big Al and the Alabama cheerleaders lead the Crimson Tide onto the field before the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 to advance to the national championship game. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

College Football Playoffs Alabama Vs Cincinnati

No. 6 — USC Trojans

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) looks to a pass during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 — LSU Tigers

Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) calls for the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 — TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs mascot walks along the sidelines during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 — Michigan Wolverines

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs for a touchdown against Maryland during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

No. 2 — Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) is lifted into the air by Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of Saturday’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Osu22iowa Bjp

No. 1 — Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers scored a touchdown against Florida.

Syndication Online Athens

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire