Where Oregon stands in new College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13
A lot has happened in the world of Oregon Ducks’ football over the past few days. It all started on Saturday afternoon with a brutal 38-34 loss to the Oregon State Beavers, ending the chances of making it to the Pac-12 Championship. Not long after that, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham accepted the head coaching job with the Arizona State Sun Devils, and a video surfaced of a player on the team allegedly punching a fan.
In the days since then, a couple of high-profile Ducks have entered the transfer portal, and now everyone is left wondering who will be next, and who is going to take over as the next OC for Oregon.
Meanwhile, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday, offering a bleak look at the end of the season for the Ducks. Take a look at where they now stand:
No. 25 — NC State Wolfpack
Oct 27, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback MJ Morris (16) throws a pass during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 22-21. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
No. 24 — Mississippi State Bulldogs
Oct 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws under pressure from Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
No. 23 — North Carolina Tar Heels
Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Antoine Green (3) catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
No. 22 — UCF Knights
Oct 31, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; A general picture of a UCF Knights helmet and shoulder pads prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
No. 21 — Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Sep 17, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; close up view of Norte Dame logo on goal post prior to a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
No. 20 — Texas Longhorns
Sep 15, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; General overall view of the Texas Longhorns logo at midfield at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
No. 19 — South Carolina Gamecocks
Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer encourages the crowd against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
No. 18 — Tulane Green Wave
Sep 17, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; The Tulane Green Wave and Kansas State Wildcats line up before the snap of the ball during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
No. 17 — UCLA Bruins
November 25, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal (71) and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrate a two-point conversion against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
No. 16 — Oregon Ducks
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard during a timeout in the second half as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State
No. 15 — Oregon State Beavers
Fans storm the field after the No. 9 Oregon Ducks fell to the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State
No. 14 — LSU Tigers
Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detail view of LSU Tigers helmets after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
No. 13 — Florida State Seminoles
Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
No. 12 — Washington Huskies
Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) waves to fans while walking to the locker room following a 54-7 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
No. 11 — Utah Utes
Utah’s Cameron Rising rushes on a quarterback keeper against Oregon during the second half in final home game of season for the Ducks at Autzen Stadium.
Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon
No. 10 — Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez (9) runs for a touchdown in front of Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Kansas State won 41-34.
Ou Vs Kansas State
No. 9 — Clemson Tigers
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) passes near NC State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Ncaa Football Clemson Football Vs Nc State Wolfpack
No. 8 — Penn State Nittany Lions
Oct 31, 2015; University Park, PA, USA; General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo inside Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State won 39-0. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
No. 7 —Tennessee Volunteers
Oct 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Tennessee Volunteers helmet against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
No. 6 — Alabama Crimson Tide
Big Al and the Alabama cheerleaders lead the Crimson Tide onto the field before the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 to advance to the national championship game. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]
College Football Playoffs Alabama Vs Cincinnati
No. 5 — Ohio State Buckeyes
Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates a tackle with defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Ncaa Football Ohio State Buckeyes At Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 4 — USC Trojans
Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
No. 3 — TCU Horned Frogs
Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs mascot walks along the sidelines during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
No. 2 — Michigan Wolverines
Michigan running back Blake Corum runs for a touchdown against Maryland during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
No. 1 — Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers scored a touchdown against Florida.
