Where Oregon stands in new College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13

A lot has happened in the world of Oregon Ducks’ football over the past few days. It all started on Saturday afternoon with a brutal 38-34 loss to the Oregon State Beavers, ending the chances of making it to the Pac-12 Championship. Not long after that, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham accepted the head coaching job with the Arizona State Sun Devils, and a video surfaced of a player on the team allegedly punching a fan.

In the days since then, a couple of high-profile Ducks have entered the transfer portal, and now everyone is left wondering who will be next, and who is going to take over as the next OC for Oregon.

Meanwhile, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday, offering a bleak look at the end of the season for the Ducks. Take a look at where they now stand:

No. 25 — NC State Wolfpack

Oct 27, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback MJ Morris (16) throws a pass during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 22-21. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

No. 24 — Mississippi State Bulldogs

Oct 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws under pressure from Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

No. 23 — North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Antoine Green (3) catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

No. 22 — UCF Knights

Oct 31, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; A general picture of a UCF Knights helmet and shoulder pads prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

No. 21 — Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sep 17, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; close up view of Norte Dame logo on goal post prior to a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

No. 20 — Texas Longhorns

Sep 15, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; General overall view of the Texas Longhorns logo at midfield at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19 — South Carolina Gamecocks

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer encourages the crowd against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 18 — Tulane Green Wave

Sep 17, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; The Tulane Green Wave and Kansas State Wildcats line up before the snap of the ball during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

No. 17 — UCLA Bruins

November 25, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal (71) and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrate a two-point conversion against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

No. 16 — Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard during a timeout in the second half as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

No. 15 — Oregon State Beavers

Fans storm the field after the No. 9 Oregon Ducks fell to the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

No. 14 — LSU Tigers

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detail view of LSU Tigers helmets after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

No. 13 — Florida State Seminoles

Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

No. 12 — Washington Huskies

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) waves to fans while walking to the locker room following a 54-7 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 11 — Utah Utes

Utah’s Cameron Rising rushes on a quarterback keeper against Oregon during the second half in final home game of season for the Ducks at Autzen Stadium.

No. 10 — Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez (9) runs for a touchdown in front of Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Kansas State won 41-34.

No. 9 — Clemson Tigers

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) passes near NC State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 1, 2022.

No. 8 — Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 31, 2015; University Park, PA, USA; General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo inside Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State won 39-0. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 —Tennessee Volunteers

Oct 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Tennessee Volunteers helmet against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 — Alabama Crimson Tide

Big Al and the Alabama cheerleaders lead the Crimson Tide onto the field before the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 to advance to the national championship game. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

No. 5 — Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates a tackle with defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

No. 4 — USC Trojans

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 — TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs mascot walks along the sidelines during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 — Michigan Wolverines

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs for a touchdown against Maryland during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

No. 1 — Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers scored a touchdown against Florida.

