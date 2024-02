Where Oregon stands in 2024 recruiting rankings following addition of 5-star WR Gatlin Bair

Oregon Duck fans got a chance to celebrate the impressive 2024 recruiting class that Dan Lanning put together back in December, signing a group of players that ranked fifth-best in the nation and went down as the single-best recruiting class in Oregon history.

Duck fans got to celebrate that class once again on Saturday afternoon after 5-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair — the top-ranked uncommitted player left on the board — announced his commitment to Oregon.

Bair, who is Oregon’s second 5-star signee in the class, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 27 overall player in the nation, and the No. 6 WR in 2024. He is also the highest-rated recruit to ever come from the state of Idaho.

The final signing period for the 2024 class comes later this week on February 7th, but here is a look at where the Ducks stand in the national recruiting rankings after the addition of Bair:

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 317.04

Average Commit: 93.6

5-stars: 5

4-stars: 19

Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 310.73

Average Commit: 93.12

5-stars: 5

4-stars: 17

Oregon Ducks

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

247Sports Recruiting Score: 292.85

Average Commit: 92.16

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 20

Miami Hurricanes

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 291.03

Average Commit: 90.97

5-stars: 3

4-stars: 11

Ohio State Buckeyes

247Sports Recruiting Score: 288.94

Average Commit: 92.73

5-stars: 4

4-stars: 14

Texas Longhorns

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 286.85

Average Commit: 92.37

5-stars: 4

4-stars: 15

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 278.73

Average Commit: 90.81

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 19

247Sports Recruiting Score: 276.62

Average Commit: 91.86

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 14

Oklahoma Sooners

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 275.70

Average Commit: 90.82

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 18

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 275.15

Average Commit: 91.43

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 16

Clemson Tigers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 272.01

Average Commit: 90.61

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 11

Florida State Seminoles

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 271.69

Average Commit: 90.92

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 16

Tennessee Volunteers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 267.20

Average Commit: 91.13

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 11

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 265.79

Average Commit: 90.61

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 16

Florida Gators

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 265.50

Average Commit: 91.48

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 11

Michigan Wolverines

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 263.01

Average Commit: 90.30

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 18

USC Trojans

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 250.89

Average Commit: 90.43

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 13

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 246.52

Average Commit: 88.26

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 7

Missouri Tigers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 240.77

Average Commit: 89.24

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 7

Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 240.02

Average Commit: 89.45

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 11

South Carolina Gamecocks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 239.88

Average Commit: 90.75

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 9

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 239.75

Average Commit: 91.41

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 14

Wisconsin Badgers

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 239.10

Average Commit: 89.30

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 10

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 235.93

Average Commit: 89.12

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 5

Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 232.00

Average Commit: 88.73

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 7

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire