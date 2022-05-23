Where Oregon stands in 2023 rankings after flip from 4-star WR Ashton Cozart

The Oregon Ducks picked up a major commitment on Sunday afternoon, with 4-star WR and former Oklahoma commit Ashton Cozart, who flipped from the Sooners to the Ducks after a visit to Eugene this weekend.

Cozart is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 17 WR in the 2023 class, and No. 140 player overall.

While the Ducks got off to a bit of a slow start when it comes to the 2023 recruiting cycle, they have certainly picked up steam over the past month, and now have 5 players in the class, with Cozart joining 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey, 4-star RB Dante Dowdell, 4-star CB Cole Martin, and 3-star DL Tevita Pome’e.

With the addition of Cozart, Oregon climbed up a number of spots in the 247Sports national recruiting rankings. They were at No. 30 on the list going into the weekend and now sit at No. 21 overall after flipping the former Sooner.

We will see over the next couple of months how much talent Oregon can continue to add to the class, but they are certainly on a roll right now and heading in the right direction.

