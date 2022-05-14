Where Oregon stands in 2023 rankings after commitment from 4-star RB Dante Dowdell

The Oregon Ducks received a big-time recruiting commitment on Friday afternoon, with four-star running back Dante Dowdell announcing he plans to play his college ball in Eugene.

Dowdell, who is the No. 20 RB and No. 298 player overall in the 2023 class, chose the Ducks over Ole Miss and Tennessee. He joins four-star cornerback Cole Martin, four-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey and three-star defensive lineman Tevita Pome’e in the Oregon’s recruit class.

The commitment from Dowdell didn’t move the Ducks up in the Pac-12 recruiting rankings, but it gave them a significant bump in the national 2023 class rankings. They went into Friday ranked No. 37 according to 247Sports. So where do they stand now?

Let’s take a look…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

April 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) and head coach Marcus Freeman talk after the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov. 24, 2012; Arlington; Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet and logo on the field before the game against the Baylor Bears at Cowboys Stadium. Baylor beat Texas Tech 52-45 in overtime. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct. 31, 2015; University Park, Pennsylvania; General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo inside Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State won 39-0. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) makes a pass during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Jan. 1, 2022; Tampa, Florida; Arkansas Razorbacks players hold the trophies after the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Story continues

Louisville Cardinals

Louie the Cardinal’s mascot hypes fans during the Louisville Live Hoops event at Churchill Downs on Saturday evening. Sept. 18, 2021.

Baylor Bears

Wide receiver R.J. Sneed #13 of the Baylor Bearson slaps hands with fans after a victory over West Virginia Mountaineers at McLane Stadium Oct. 31, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Adrian Garcia/Getty Images

USC Trojans

Nov. 29, 2021; Los Angeles, California; Lincoln Riley poses with Fight on sign during a press conference to introduce Riley as Southern California Trojans head coach. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes

Nov. 20, 2021; Boulder; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) scores a touchdown ahead of Washington Huskies linebacker Carson Bruener (42) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M Aggies

Nov. 20, 2021; College Station, Texas; A general view of the stands at the last regular season home game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Prairie View Am Panthers at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Curtis Brooks (92) celebrates after a 4th down stop in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13.

Florida State Seminoles

Nov. 25, 2017; Gainesville; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct. 6, 2018; Minneapolis, Minnesota; A general view of the Iowa Hawkeyes helmets before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Spartans

March 8, 2020; East Lansing; Michigan State Spartans mascot performs during the second half of a game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Breslin Center. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns

Nov. 26, 2021; Austin; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with players during a time in the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota running back Mar’Keise Irving (4) scores a touchdown against Indiana in the second half during an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. AP Photo/AJ Mast

Oklahoma Sooners

Dec. 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the 2021 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech Hokies

Nov. 21, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Helmets inside the Virginia Tech Hokies equipment trunk on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 47-14. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detail view of LSU Tigers helmets after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Central Florida Knights

Oct 31, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; A general picture of a UCF Knights helmet and shoulder pads prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern Wildcats

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia Mountaineers

Jan 20, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; The West Virginia Mountaineers mascot sings “Country Roads” after defeating the Texas Longhorns at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Boston College Eagles

Nov 5, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; A detailed view of the helmets of the Boston College Eagles before a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nov 6, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys players celebrate after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Oct 30, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Mitch Griffis (12) talks to linebacker Chase Jones (21) and defensive lineman Jasheen Davis (30) and linebacker DJ Taylor (46) during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Hurricanes

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 07: New Head Coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes speaks with the media during a press conference introducing him at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility at University of Miami on December 07, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Cristobal becomes the 26th head football coach in the program’s history. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches over the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

