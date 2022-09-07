Where Oregon sits in 2023 Pac-12 recruiting rankings following latest commitment

Though the 2022 college football season is now underway, the recruiting train never stops.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks got a big commitment from 4-star edge defender Blake Purchase, the No. 14 EDGE and No. 122 overall player in the 2023 class. Purchase, who chose Oregon over teams like Notre Dame, Iowa State, Colorado, and Washington, is rated as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Colorado.

With the commitment, Oregon now has 18 verbal commits in the class of 2023, and moved up to No. 13 in the national rankings. The commitment also made some waves in Pac-12 recruiting rankings as well. See where the Ducks now sit in the conference:

Arizona State Sun Devils

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 87.59

California Golden Bears

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 102.78

UCLA Bruins

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 103.40

Washington State Cougars

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 151.48

Oregon State Beavers

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 161.08

Colorado Buffaloes

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 176.72

Utah Utes

(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

247Sports Recruiting Score: 177.63

Arizona Wildcats

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 186.91

Stanford Cardinal

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 198.69

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 207.62

USC Trojans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 255.83

Oregon Ducks

247Sports Recruiting Score: 257.39

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire