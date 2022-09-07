Where Oregon sits in 2023 Pac-12 recruiting rankings following latest commitment
Though the 2022 college football season is now underway, the recruiting train never stops.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks got a big commitment from 4-star edge defender Blake Purchase, the No. 14 EDGE and No. 122 overall player in the 2023 class. Purchase, who chose Oregon over teams like Notre Dame, Iowa State, Colorado, and Washington, is rated as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Colorado.
With the commitment, Oregon now has 18 verbal commits in the class of 2023, and moved up to No. 13 in the national rankings. The commitment also made some waves in Pac-12 recruiting rankings as well. See where the Ducks now sit in the conference:
Arizona State Sun Devils
247Sports Recruiting Score: 87.59
California Golden Bears
247Sports Recruiting Score: 102.78
UCLA Bruins
247Sports Recruiting Score: 103.40
Washington State Cougars
247Sports Recruiting Score: 151.48
Oregon State Beavers
247Sports Recruiting Score: 161.08
Colorado Buffaloes
247Sports Recruiting Score: 176.72
Utah Utes
247Sports Recruiting Score: 177.63
Arizona Wildcats
247Sports Recruiting Score: 186.91
Stanford Cardinal
247Sports Recruiting Score: 198.69
Washington Huskies
247Sports Recruiting Score: 207.62
USC Trojans
247Sports Recruiting Score: 255.83
Oregon Ducks
247Sports Recruiting Score: 257.39