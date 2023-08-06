Where Oregon ranks in NCAA’s official 2023 preseason top 25

Fall practices have started to get underway across the nation, and teams are starting to get ready for the upcoming 2023 college football season. While there are endless happenings away from the football field that currently draw a lot of attention — conference realignment and the potential downfall of the Pac-12 being near the top of the list — we at long last have an opportunity to watch the spot that we love.

One of the things that we love to look at most going into a new season is where teams are projected to stand across the nation. The entire offseason has been fraught with preseason polls and ranking of the best units in the sport. One of the most notable top 25 rankings recently came out, with the NCAA giving their take on where the best of the best will be at the start of this next season.

Unfortunately for the Oregon Ducks, they are not viewed as favorably as some other teams in the Pac-12, being ranked as the fourth-highest team out west.

Amongst all of the preseason polls, this is one of the lower rankings that the Ducks have had going into the year. Check out where Oregon ranks according to the NCAA preseason top 25.

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 1st

Analysis: The two-time defending national champions are ranked as the No. 1 team going into the season. Who is shocked?

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 2nd

Analysis: Michigan almost got over the hump and into the national championship game a year ago, and now they’re back with their biggest offensive weapons returning for another season. This could be the year for Jim Harbaugh.

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 5th

Analysis: Even with a new QB at the helm, Ohio State’s offense should be elite this year, especially with Marvin Harrison Jr. leading the way. It would be a shock if they don’t find their way into contention for the College Football Playoff.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 6th

Analysis: Isn’t it crazy that we consider Alabama as overlooked and underhyped when they are ranked in the top five going into a season? Nick Saban is on that great of a run with the Crimson Tide.

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 8th

Analysis: This could be one of the most talented teams that James Franklin has had at Penn State. If QB Drew Allar can be even average, the Nittany Lions should be really good.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 7th

Analysis: If Jayden Daniels can go out with another solid collegiate season, then LSU could be in the mix at the end of the year. Don’t count Brian Kelly out.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 3rd

Analysis: QB Jordan Travis is among the top Heisman Trophy favorites going into the year, and the offense looks primed to take off under his leadership. I expect FSU to be among the top teams in the ACC.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 4th

Analysis: With Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley, there are zero concerns about USC’s elite offense this year. If the defense can improve, then look out.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 12th

Analysis: With Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies could be really good this year. However, the top of the Pac-12 is as good as any league in the nation, so getting through to the CFP is going to be a big challenge.

TCU Horned Frogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 16th

Analysis: Following a national championship appearance last year, the Horned Frogs lost a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. We’ll see if Sonny Dykes can get them back to the mountaintop.

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 14th

Analysis: Assuming that Cameron Rising is fully healthy, then there’s no reason that the Utes should be anything worse than one of the best teams in the Pac-12.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 11th

Analysis: Losing Hendon Hooker and Jaylin Hyatt is tough to overcome, but the Volunteers should once again be an entertaining and elite offense.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 13th

Analysis: We will see if Marcus Freeman can get his group to the mountaintop in year two, this time with Sam Hartman, an elite QB, at the helm.

Clemson Tigers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 9th

Analysis: DJ Uiagalelei is gone and in steps Cade Klubnik. Will he be good enough to lead Clemson to some national prominence once again? We will see.

Oregon Ducks

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 15th

Analysis: This feels a bit low for the Ducks, but it is understandable given the defensive situation last year. Still, Bo Nix returning for one more year would lead you to believe that there should be more confidence in Oregon.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 17th

Analysis: With a new QB situation and a still strong running game, the Beavers could be one of the sneakier teams in the Pac-12 this year, capable of causing some real chaos.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 10th

Analysis: If Quinn Ewers is all that he’s cracked up to be, then Texas could end up being really good this year. If not, then we may get to see the Arch Manning era start off early.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 19th

Analysis: Tulane had a great end to last year with a Cotton Bowl victory over USC, so can they carry that momentum into 2023? We will see.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 20th

Analysis: Under Tyler Shough, Texas Tech could be one of the surprise teams in the Big 12 this year, and they get a great chance to try and down the Oregon Ducks early in the season.

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 18th

Analysis: A lot of the talent at Kansas State is returning this year, so there is a good chance that they get to repeat as Big 12 champions.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Analysis: If Iowa can figure out a way to score more points in 2023, then they could be a dangerous team in the Big Ten. If not, it may be time that we see a coaching change.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 21st

Analysis: The Tar Heels will go as Drake Maye goes. If he is elite, the offense will soar. If not, the defense will take the blame and UNC with flounder.

Wisconsin Badgers

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 25th

Analysis: It is going to be fascinating to see what Luke Fickell can do in his first year with the Badgers, because the ceiling under his leadership is incredibly high.

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 22nd

Analysis: Lane Kiffin got the running game rolling a year ago, and if that can continue and Ole Miss finds a bit of success in the SEC, they can be really interesting.

UTSA Road Runners

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Analysis: Despite losing offensive coordinator Will Stein to Oregon, UTSA still enters the 2023 season with some high expectations and hopes for success.

