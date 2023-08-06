Where Oregon ranks in NCAA’s official 2023 preseason top 25
Fall practices have started to get underway across the nation, and teams are starting to get ready for the upcoming 2023 college football season. While there are endless happenings away from the football field that currently draw a lot of attention — conference realignment and the potential downfall of the Pac-12 being near the top of the list — we at long last have an opportunity to watch the spot that we love.
One of the things that we love to look at most going into a new season is where teams are projected to stand across the nation. The entire offseason has been fraught with preseason polls and ranking of the best units in the sport. One of the most notable top 25 rankings recently came out, with the NCAA giving their take on where the best of the best will be at the start of this next season.
Unfortunately for the Oregon Ducks, they are not viewed as favorably as some other teams in the Pac-12, being ranked as the fourth-highest team out west.
Amongst all of the preseason polls, this is one of the lower rankings that the Ducks have had going into the year. Check out where Oregon ranks according to the NCAA preseason top 25.
Georgia Bulldogs
Analysis: The two-time defending national champions are ranked as the No. 1 team going into the season. Who is shocked?
Michigan Wolverines
Analysis: Michigan almost got over the hump and into the national championship game a year ago, and now they’re back with their biggest offensive weapons returning for another season. This could be the year for Jim Harbaugh.
Ohio State Buckeyes
Analysis: Even with a new QB at the helm, Ohio State’s offense should be elite this year, especially with Marvin Harrison Jr. leading the way. It would be a shock if they don’t find their way into contention for the College Football Playoff.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Analysis: Isn’t it crazy that we consider Alabama as overlooked and underhyped when they are ranked in the top five going into a season? Nick Saban is on that great of a run with the Crimson Tide.
Penn State Nittany Lions
Analysis: This could be one of the most talented teams that James Franklin has had at Penn State. If QB Drew Allar can be even average, the Nittany Lions should be really good.
LSU Tigers
Analysis: If Jayden Daniels can go out with another solid collegiate season, then LSU could be in the mix at the end of the year. Don’t count Brian Kelly out.
Florida State Seminoles
Analysis: QB Jordan Travis is among the top Heisman Trophy favorites going into the year, and the offense looks primed to take off under his leadership. I expect FSU to be among the top teams in the ACC.
USC Trojans
Analysis: With Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley, there are zero concerns about USC’s elite offense this year. If the defense can improve, then look out.
Washington Huskies
Analysis: With Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies could be really good this year. However, the top of the Pac-12 is as good as any league in the nation, so getting through to the CFP is going to be a big challenge.
TCU Horned Frogs
Analysis: Following a national championship appearance last year, the Horned Frogs lost a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. We’ll see if Sonny Dykes can get them back to the mountaintop.
Utah Utes
Analysis: Assuming that Cameron Rising is fully healthy, then there’s no reason that the Utes should be anything worse than one of the best teams in the Pac-12.
Tennessee Volunteers
Analysis: Losing Hendon Hooker and Jaylin Hyatt is tough to overcome, but the Volunteers should once again be an entertaining and elite offense.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Analysis: We will see if Marcus Freeman can get his group to the mountaintop in year two, this time with Sam Hartman, an elite QB, at the helm.
Clemson Tigers
Analysis: DJ Uiagalelei is gone and in steps Cade Klubnik. Will he be good enough to lead Clemson to some national prominence once again? We will see.
Oregon Ducks
Analysis: This feels a bit low for the Ducks, but it is understandable given the defensive situation last year. Still, Bo Nix returning for one more year would lead you to believe that there should be more confidence in Oregon.
Oregon State Beavers
Analysis: With a new QB situation and a still strong running game, the Beavers could be one of the sneakier teams in the Pac-12 this year, capable of causing some real chaos.
Texas Longhorns
Analysis: If Quinn Ewers is all that he’s cracked up to be, then Texas could end up being really good this year. If not, then we may get to see the Arch Manning era start off early.
Tulane Green Wave
Analysis: Tulane had a great end to last year with a Cotton Bowl victory over USC, so can they carry that momentum into 2023? We will see.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Analysis: Under Tyler Shough, Texas Tech could be one of the surprise teams in the Big 12 this year, and they get a great chance to try and down the Oregon Ducks early in the season.
Kansas State Wildcats
Analysis: A lot of the talent at Kansas State is returning this year, so there is a good chance that they get to repeat as Big 12 champions.
Iowa Hawkeyes
ESPN Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked
Analysis: If Iowa can figure out a way to score more points in 2023, then they could be a dangerous team in the Big Ten. If not, it may be time that we see a coaching change.
North Carolina Tar Heels
Analysis: The Tar Heels will go as Drake Maye goes. If he is elite, the offense will soar. If not, the defense will take the blame and UNC with flounder.
Wisconsin Badgers
Analysis: It is going to be fascinating to see what Luke Fickell can do in his first year with the Badgers, because the ceiling under his leadership is incredibly high.
Ole Miss Rebels
Analysis: Lane Kiffin got the running game rolling a year ago, and if that can continue and Ole Miss finds a bit of success in the SEC, they can be really interesting.
UTSA Road Runners
ESPN Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked
Analysis: Despite losing offensive coordinator Will Stein to Oregon, UTSA still enters the 2023 season with some high expectations and hopes for success.