Where Oregon ranks in national blue-chip recruiting ratio ahead of 2023 season

There are a number of ways that you can look at recruiting and the impact that it has on a roster. While many schools across the nation spend millions of dollars, working hard to build the most lavish facilities and give prospects the most luxurious stay on visits when trying to convince them to play for their school, the end result is always what a roster looks like when a recruiting cycle is signed and done.

Once that happens, we like to use the 247Sports Blue-Chip Ratio to look at rosters across the league and determine who has amassed the most talent over the years.

The ratio is simple — it looks at all of the players on a football roster and takes into account how many of the roster spots are filled by someone who was a blue-chip recruit, ie. a 4-star or 5-star player coming out of high school.

Some of the best teams in the nation — Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, etc. — have blue-chip ratios that reach over 80 or 90%, while a majority of the top schools in the nation boast a ratio closer to 60 or 70%.

So where is the Oregon Ducks’ blue-chip ratio going into the 2023 season? Let’s take a look:

Blue Chip Ratio: 51%

2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 18th

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Not Ranked

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Chip Ratio: 52%

2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 8th

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 4th

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Chip Ratio: 54%

2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 17th

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 2nd

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Chip Ratio: 55%

2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 13th

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 8th

Miami Hurricanes

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Chip Ratio: 61%

2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 7th

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Unranked

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Chip Ratio: 64%

2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 14th

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Unranked

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Chip Ratio: 65%

2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 12th

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 13th

Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks Helmet

Blue Chip Ratio: 67%

2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 9th

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 15th

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Chip Ratio: 70%

2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 4th

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Unranked

Texas Longhorns

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Chip Ratio: 70%

2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 3rd

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 10th

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Chip Ratio: 71%

2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 6th

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 7th

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Chip Ratio: 72%

2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 11th

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 9th

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Chip Ratio: 73%

2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 15th

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Unranked

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Chip Ratio: 77%

2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 2nd

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 1st

Ohio State Buckeyes

Blue Chip Ratio: 85%

2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 5th

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 5th

Alabama Crimson Tide

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Blue Chip Ratio: 90%

2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 1st

ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 6th

