Where Oregon ranks in national blue-chip recruiting ratio ahead of 2023 season
There are a number of ways that you can look at recruiting and the impact that it has on a roster. While many schools across the nation spend millions of dollars, working hard to build the most lavish facilities and give prospects the most luxurious stay on visits when trying to convince them to play for their school, the end result is always what a roster looks like when a recruiting cycle is signed and done.
Once that happens, we like to use the 247Sports Blue-Chip Ratio to look at rosters across the league and determine who has amassed the most talent over the years.
The ratio is simple — it looks at all of the players on a football roster and takes into account how many of the roster spots are filled by someone who was a blue-chip recruit, ie. a 4-star or 5-star player coming out of high school.
Some of the best teams in the nation — Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, etc. — have blue-chip ratios that reach over 80 or 90%, while a majority of the top schools in the nation boast a ratio closer to 60 or 70%.
So where is the Oregon Ducks’ blue-chip ratio going into the 2023 season? Let’s take a look:
Auburn Tigers
Blue Chip Ratio: 51%
2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 18th
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Not Ranked
USC Trojans
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Blue Chip Ratio: 52%
2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 8th
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 4th
Michigan Wolverines
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Blue Chip Ratio: 54%
2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 17th
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 2nd
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Blue Chip Ratio: 55%
2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 13th
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 8th
Miami Hurricanes
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Blue Chip Ratio: 61%
2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 7th
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Unranked
Florida Gators
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Blue Chip Ratio: 64%
2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 14th
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Unranked
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Blue Chip Ratio: 65%
2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 12th
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 13th
Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks Helmet
Blue Chip Ratio: 67%
2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 9th
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 15th
Oklahoma Sooners
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Blue Chip Ratio: 70%
2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 4th
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Unranked
Texas Longhorns
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Blue Chip Ratio: 70%
2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 3rd
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 10th
LSU Tigers
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Blue Chip Ratio: 71%
2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 6th
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 7th
Clemson Tigers
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Blue Chip Ratio: 72%
2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 11th
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 9th
Texas A&M Aggies
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Blue Chip Ratio: 73%
2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 15th
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: Unranked
Georgia Bulldogs
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Blue Chip Ratio: 77%
2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 2nd
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 1st
Ohio State Buckeyes
Blue Chip Ratio: 85%
2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 5th
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 5th
Alabama Crimson Tide
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Blue Chip Ratio: 90%
2023 Final Recruiting Ranking: 1st
ESPN Preseason Top-25 Ranking: 6th