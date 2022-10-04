Where Oregon’s offense ranks nationally after 4th-straight 40-plus point game

What the Oregon Ducks did on offense this past weekend against the Stanford Cardinal was extremely impressive.

It wasn’t the 515 yards of total offense or the 351 rushing yards. It wasn’t even the 45 points that stood out the most to us. It was the fact that they put up those type of numbers even with all of the penalties and mistakes that they made along the way.

The Ducks finished the game with 14 penalties for 135 yards. They had numerous drives stall in the red zone because of false starts or holding fouls, but they still managed to blow out the rival Cardinal and make sure the Oregon fan base didn’t have too much stress to sleep after a late-night kick. If we’re being honest, this score could have been much uglier than it really was had the Ducks not gotten in their own way early on.

The end result was a 45-27 win. We saw a lot of good things with the offense, and a lot of bad mistakes as well. As we will every week, let’s take a look at where the Ducks’ offense ranks nationally in some key statistics.

Scoring Offense: No. 15

Points Per Game: 40.6

Previous Rank: No. 15

Rushing Offense: No. 10

Rushing Yards Per Game: 228.2

Previous Rank: No. 29

Passing Offense: No. 42

Passing Yards Per Game: 270.2

Previous Rank: No. 24

Total Offense: No. 13

Yards Per Game: 499.0

Previous Rank: No. 17

First Downs: No. 6

Total First Downs: 136

Previous Rank: No. 5

Penalties: No. 115

Penalty Yards Per Game: 72.00

Previous Rank: No. 65

Third Down Conversions: No. 36

Third Down Conversion Rate: 45.5%

Previous Rank: No. 28

Sacks Allowed: No. 1

Total Sacks Allowed: 1

Previous Rank: No. 1

