Where Oregon’s offense ranks nationally after upset loss to Washington

For the first time since early September, the Oregon Ducks offense did not put at least 40 points on the scoreboard. It had been a remarkable run of 8-straight games that Bo Nix and the Ducks had gone on, rising to the top of the national charts when it came to points per game and offensive efficiency.

On Saturday against the Washington Huskies, that came to an end. The Ducks had 34 total points, which saw a fumble inside the 10-yard-line and a missed field goal as well. In the end, those two plays — an an inability to cross the 40-point threshold — may have cost them the game.

It may not be fair to have to ask an offense to be so prolific, but when you have a defense that struggles as much as Oregon’s has as of late, it’s sometimes necessary. We aren’t going to discuss the defense, in this article at least, though.

We want to take a look back, as we do every week, at how Oregon’s offense ranks nationally in some key statistics. They will be viewed in a dimmer light because of the loss, but their numbers are still up there with the best of them.

Scoring Offense: No. 4

Points Per Game: 42.4

Previous Rank: No. 3

Rushing Offense: No. 9

Rushing Yards Per Game: 239.9

Previous Rank: No. 11

Passing Offense: No. 19

Passing Yards Per Game: 288.3

Previous Rank: No. 21

Total Offense: No. 2

Yards Per Game: 528.2

Previous Rank: No. 2

First Downs: No. 1

Total First Downs: 280

Previous Rank: No. 1

Penalties: No. 84

Penalty Yards Per Game: 58.70

Previous Rank: No. 83

Third Down Conversions: No. 21

Third Down Conversion Rate: 47.1%

Previous Rank: No. 25

Sacks Allowed: No. 1

Total Sacks Allowed: 2

Previous Rank: No. 1

