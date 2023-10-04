Where Oregon’s offense ranks nationally in key stats following win vs. Stanford

Though they gave the Stanford Cardinal about a quarter head-start on Saturday, the Oregon Ducks’ offense got the job done on Saturday, putting up over 500 yards of offense and 42 points in about 3 quarters of action after only getting one possession in the first quarter.

Now, as we enter the bye week almost midway through the 2023 season, it’s clear that the Ducks have one of the best offenses in the nation, led by QB Bo Nix, WR Troy Franklin, RB Bucky Irving, and one of the best offensive lines in the nation.

Where do their numbers in key statistics rank nationally after Week 5, though? Here’s a look:

Scoring Offense: No. 2

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Points Per Game: 51.6

Previous Rank: No. 2

Passing Offense: No. 11

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards Per Game: 330.6

Previous Rank: No. 9

Rushing Offense: No. 6

Rushing Yards Per Game: 227.2

Previous Rank: No. 7

Total Offense: No. 2

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Total Yards Per Game: 557.8

Previous Rank: No. 2

First Downs: No. 1

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Total First Downs: 137

Previous Rank: No. 1

Penalties: No. 105

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Penalty Yards Per Game: 64.0

Previous Rank: No. 118

Third Down Conversions: No. 12

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Third Down Conversion Percentage: 50.9%

Previous Rank: No. 27

Sacks Allowed: No. 5

Total Sacks Allowed: 3

Previous Rank: No. 2

Red Zone Offense: No. 43

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Red Zone Conversion Percentage: 89.3%

Previous Rank: No. 28

Turnovers Lost: No. 2

Total Turnovers Lost: 1

Previous Rank: No. 2

Completion Percentage: No. 1

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Total Completion Percentage: 80.4%

Previous Rank: No. 1

Yards Per Play: No. 6

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Average Yards Per Play: 7.5

Previous Rank: No. 9

