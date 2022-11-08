Where Oregon’s offense ranks nationally after another 40-point day vs. Colorado

The Oregon Ducks’ offense pulled out all of the stops on Saturday afternoon against the Colorado Buffaloes, running multiple trick plays that saw a lineman, linebacker, and quarterback on the receiving and rushing ends of touchdowns.

It was clear that offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was in his bad, working to give Oregon’s future opponents all they can handle and more as they prepare to take on the Ducks.

Not only did this allow us to see new wrinkles in Oregon’s offense, but it also moved up Oregon in the national standings for a few key statistics, with a bit of help from Tennessee’s struggles against Georgia.

Each and every week, we take a look at where the Ducks rank nationally in some key statistics. Here’s where they stand following the Week 10 production:

Scoring Offense: No. 3

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Points Per Game: 43.1

Previous Rank: No. 5

Rushing Offense: No. 11

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Yards Per Game: 231.2

Previous Rank: No. 9

Passing Offense: No. 21

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards Per Game: 289.3

Previous Rank: No. 23

Total Offense: No. 2

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Yards Per Game: 520.6

Previous Rank: No. 3

First Downs: No. 1

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Total First Downs: 248

Previous Rank: No. 2

Penalties: No. 83

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Penalty Yards Per Game: 59.56

Previous Rank: No. 98

Third Down Conversions: No. 25

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Third Down Conversion Rate: 46.7%

Previous Rank: No. 27

Sacks Allowed: No. 1

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Total Sacks Allowed: 1

Previous Rank: No. 1

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire