Where Oregon’s offense ranks nationally in key stats following loss vs. Washington

The Oregon Ducks had an incredibly impressive day on the offensive side of the ball Saturday in a 36-33 loss to the Washington Huskies. It could have been more impressive, too.

The Ducks put up 541 total yards of offense and over 200 rushing yards with zero turnovers. They also were 0-for-3 on fourth down conversions, two of which came inside the Washington 10-yard line, and they missed a 43-yard field goal as time expired that could have sent the game into overtime.

It’s safe to say that some points were left on the board.

Despite all of those missed opportunities, Oregon’s offense is still among the nation’s elite after Week 7 of the 2023 season. Here’s where they rank statistically in some key areas:

Scoring Offense: No. 1

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Points Per Game: 48.5

Previous Rank: No. 2

Passing Offense: No. 9th

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards Per Game: 331.7

Previous Rank: No. 11

Rushing Offense: No. 8

Rushing Yards Per Game: 221.7

Previous Rank: No. 6

Total Offense: No. 1

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Total Yards Per Game: 553.3

Previous Rank: No. 2

First Downs: No. 7

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Total First Downs: 172

Previous Rank: No. 1

Penalties: No. 102

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Penalty Yards Per Game: 62.5

Previous Rank: No. 105

Third Down Conversions: No. 6

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Third Down Conversion Percentage: 53.5%

Previous Rank: No. 12

Fourth Down Conversions: No. 36

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Fourth Down Conversion Percentage: 61.5%

Previous Rank: No. 8

Sacks Allowed: No. 5

Total Sacks Allowed: 4

Previous Rank: No. 5

Red Zone Offense: No. 62

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Red Zone Conversion Percentage: 84.8%

Previous Rank: No. 43

Turnovers Lost: No. 1

Total Turnovers Lost: 1

Previous Rank: No. 2

Completion Percentage: No. 1

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Total Completion Percentage: 79.8%

Previous Rank: No. 1

Yards Per Play: No. 5

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Average Yards Per Play: 7.2

Previous Rank: No. 6

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire