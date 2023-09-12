Where Oregon’s offense ranks nationally in key stats following win vs. Texas Tech

I think even fans of the Oregon Ducks would be willing to admit that the statistics after Week 1 for their favorite team were a bit skewed.

The Ducks beat Portland State 81-7, putting up 729 yards of total offense and scoring 7 touchdowns. As you would expect, that ranked them near the top of the nation in almost every major statistical category when it comes to offensive production.

So now that we have another game to work off of, the stats for Oregon are looking a bit more realistic. That doesn’t mean that the Ducks don’t still have one of the best offenses in the nation, but rather that Oregon fans can feel more validated by the numbers, knowing that they are averaged out by a game against a legitimate Power 5 team.

So where do the Ducks rank now in the major offensive statistics going into Week 3? Let’s take a look:

Scoring Offense: No. 1

Points Per Game: 59.5

Previous Rank: No. 1

Passing Offense: No. 7

Passing Yards Per Game: 370.0

Previous Rank: No. 11

Rushing Offense: No. 23

Rushing Yards Per Game: 219.5

Previous Rank: No. 5

Total Offense: No. 2

Total Yards Per Game: 589.5

Previous Rank: No. 1

First Downs: No. 14

Total First Downs: 59

Previous Rank: No. 11

Penalties: No. 112

Penalty Yards Per Game: 72.0

Previous Rank: No. 10

Third Down Conversions: No. 33

3rd Down Conversion Rate: 52%

Previous Rank: No. 57

Sacks Allowed: No. 8

Total Sacks Allowed: 1

Previous Rank: No. 1

Red Zone Offense: No. 35

Red Zone Conversion Rate: 92%

Previous Rank: No. 1

