Where Oregon men's basketball stands in early March Madness NCAA Tournament projections

Oregon guard Jermaine Couisnard celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Selection Sunday is still two months away, but with the Oregon men's basketball team on a hot streak and leading the Pac-12, it's as good a time as any to project ahead.

The Ducks (13-3, 5-0 Pac-12) have won six straight heading into Thursday's 7:30 p.m. game against Colorado at the CU Events Center in Boulder, and nine of their last 10 games. That success has seemingly got the attention of national bracketologists, who project Oregon will end its two-season streak of not making the NCAA Tournament.

The 68-team field will be officially announced on March 17.

Where are the Ducks projected to be seeded in the NCAA Tournament?

As of Tuesday, the Ducks are projected by Joe Lunardi of ESPN to be a No. 10 seed and play No. 7 Colorado State in Omaha, Nebraska.

Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com has Oregon as a No. 11 seed and taking on No. 6 Villanova in Omaha. Bleacher Report also has the Ducks as a No. 11 seed and taking on Ole Miss in Pittsburgh.

Mike DeCourcy of Fox Sports has Oregon as one of his last four teams in the field, and playing in one of the First Four games against New Mexico in Dayton, Ohio.

Chris Dobbertean of BloggingtheBracket.com has the Ducks lower than most at No. 12, but he also has them in a favorable locale, playing No. 5 Oklahoma in Spokane.

Where does Oregon stand in NCAA college basketball rankings?

Despite their recent success, Oregon is clearly still a NCAA Tournament bubble team. The Ducks are getting little recognition in the Associated Press top 25 with 17 votes — Texas Tech is ranked 25th with 191 votes — and as of Tuesday, are 57th in the NET Rankings.

All of that could change significantly this weekend — good or bad — as the Ducks play the Buffaloes (12-5, 3-3) and then at Utah (12-5, 3-3) at noon Sunday.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Where is Oregon men's basketball in early March Madness projections?