Where Oregon football stands in national rankings after win over California

Autzen Stadium reflects through the rain drops on Oregon defensive tackle Popo Aumavae as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

There was no movement for Oregon in the national polls Sunday morning.

On Tuesday the Ducks will find out if they were able to climb in the only rankings that matter.

No. 6 Oregon (8-1) is where it was last week in the Associated Press top 25, as the first one-loss team in the rankings behind five 9-0 teams — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Washington.

The Ducks, who beat California 63-19 Saturday at Autzen Stadium, did jump Texas in the USA Today/Coaches poll. The Ducks are No. 6 and the Longhorns (8-1) are No. 7, a role reversal from last week.

Oregon also opened at No. 6 in the first College Football Playoff rankings that came out last week. Those will be updated again on Tuesday with the Ducks doing what it can to stay within range of a top-four finish and spot in the playoffs.

Oregon State (7-2) made a big jump in both polls following its 26-19 win at Colorado. The Beavers moved from No. 16 to No. 12 in the AP poll, and from No. 19 to No. 13 in the USA Today poll.

Also from the Pac-12, Utah (7-2) is No. 13/14 and Arizona (6-3), coming off its upset of No. 20 UCLA (6-3), is ranked for the first time at No. 23/24.

The Bruins and Southern California (7-3), which lost to Washington, dropped out of the rankings.

The Ducks and Trojans play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Where is Oregon Ducks football ranked after its rout of California?