Where Oregon football stands in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium Nov. 18 in Tempe, Arizona.

The Oregon Ducks picked up their fifth win in a row last week against Arizona State, 49-13, and stayed at No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, as announced by ESPN Tuesday afternoon.

The Ducks are 10-1 on the season with just one loss to undefeated No. 4 Washington. Oregon is the highest ranked one-loss team in the country for the fourth week in a row.

The Huskies are the highest ranked Pac-12 team, followed by the sixth-ranked Ducks, then No. 15 Arizona and No. 16 Oregon State.

Utah (7-4) dropped out of the rankings after a loss to Arizona.

The top-4 that would make the College Football Playoffs if the season ended today are No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Washington.

The rankings will be updated and announced every Tuesday until the official selection show following conference championship weekend Sunday, Dec. 3.

The rankings were decided by the College Football Playoff committee, consisting of retired former Nevada athletic director Chris Ault, Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart, committee chair and NC State AD Boo Corrigan, Navy AD Chet Gladchuk, former Wake Forest coach Jim Grobe, Utah AD Mark Harlan, Michigan AD Warde Manuel, Miami of Ohio AD David Sayler, former Nebraska All-American Will Shields, Kansas State AD Gene Taylor, vice president of athletics at VCU Joe Taylor, Entergy Corporation President Rod West, and Montclair State professor Kelly Whiteside.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks at No. 6 in College Football Playoff rankings