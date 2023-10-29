Where is Oregon football ranked in the polls after a dominant win over Utah?

Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) runs the ball against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

The Oregon football team’s statement 35-6 win over Utah has been reflected in the Sunday college football polls, with the Ducks rising to No. 6 in the AP Poll and No. 7 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Though the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2023 season will be released on Tuesday – which are the rankings that have the final say come season’s end – Sunday’s polls are a good table setter for what teams can expect come Tuesday.

The Ducks are the highest ranked one-loss team in the college football in the AP Poll after putting together perhaps their finest performance of the season on the road against Utah in Salt Lake City. The only teams ahead of Oregon in the AP Poll are No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Florida State, and No. 5 Washington.

Those rankings are the exact same in the Coaches Poll, except Texas is ranked No. 6 and Oregon is ranked seventh.

Other ranked Pac-12 teams include Oregon State (No. 16/19), Utah (No. 18/18), UCLA (No. 20/20), and USC (No. 24/22). Arizona received six votes in the AP Poll and 18 votes in the Coaches Poll after defeating Oregon State, 27-24.

UCLA rose a couple spots after holding off Colorado, 28-16, and USC stayed pat after narrowing escaping Berkeley against Cal, 50-49.

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released by ESPN at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

