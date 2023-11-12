Where Oregon football, Oregon State stand in latest rankings

The Duck flexes after doing pushups as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon’s convincing win against Southern California Saturday night didn’t lead to a rise in the rankings for the Ducks.

Oregon remains at No. 6 in both The Associated Press top 25 and USA Today/Coaches poll that came out Sunday morning.

The Ducks, who are also No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings that get updated each Tuesday, improved to 9-1 with a 36-27 win against the Trojans in a raucous Autzen Stadium.

They are the first one-loss team in both rankings behind an unanimous top-five of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No, 4 Florida State and No. 5 Washington, who are all 10-0.

Next up for Oregon is a 1 p.m. game Saturday against Arizona State in Tempe that will air of FOX.

Oregon State moved into the top 10 after its 62-17 thrashing of Stanford Saturday in Corvallis. The Beavers (8-2, 6-2) moved up to No. 10 in both polls — a two-spot jump in the AP poll and a three-spot jump in the USA Today poll.

Other Pac-12 teams in the rankings are No. 16/16 Utah (7-3) and No. 19/22 Arizona (7-3).

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Where is Oregon Ducks football ranked after win against USC Trojans?