Where are the Oregon Ducks in study of largest college football fan bases?
If you’re a fan of the Oregon Ducks or have been aware of their existence over the past 10-15 years, you know one of the most common sayings that people say about the program.
It’s a national brand.
Not only is Oregon a school, or a team, but it has now risen to the ranks of becoming a brand thanks to the help of Phil Knight and Nike. NBA players wear the Oregon logo on their shoes, and The Duck has ingratiated himself in the consciousness of the sporting public through advertisements and shenanigans.
All of this has had a massive impact on the Ducks’ fanbase, growing it exponentially over the years. What once started as a group of fanatics in the upper-left corner of the country has now grown into an established concoction of sports fans across the nation. Whether it’s because of the uniforms, the mascot, or the football itself, the Ducks are among the most beloved teams in all of college football.
But where do they rank among the best of the best?
Self-proclaimed strategy analyst Tony Altimore underwent a process to analyze the fan bases of all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and the Ducks ended up representing very, very well.
In fact, 50% of the entire fan base was surprisingly made up of the top 16 teams. And that’s what we’re going to focus on here. Here are the top 16 FBS fan bases in college football.
Tennessee Volunteers
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Estimated Fans
3.27 million
Auburn Tigers
(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
Total Number of Estimated Fans
3.27 million
Syracuse Orange
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Estimated Fans
3.45 million
Texas A&M Aggies
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Estimated Fans
3.87 million
Georgia Bulldogs
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Estimated Fans
3.99 million
LSU Tigers
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Estimated Fans
4.02 million
USC Trojans
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Estimated Fans
4.46 million
Wisconsin Badgers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Estimated Fans
4.57 million
Alabama Crimson Tide
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Estimated Fans
5.34 million
Oregon Ducks
Total Number of Estimated Fans
5.54 million
Florida Gators
Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Estimated Fans
5.89 million
Michigan Wolverines
Total Number of Estimated Fans
6.26 million
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Estimated Fans
6.36 million
Texas Longhorns
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Estimated Fans
7.82 million
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Estimated Fans
8.21 million
Ohio State Buckeyes
Total Number of Estimated Fans
11.26 million
