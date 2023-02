Where Oregon Ducks stands early on in 2024 recruiting class rankings

With the 2023 recruiting cycle now in the rearview mirror, it doesn’t mean that we are done talking about recruiting in the world of college football. It simply means that we are now looking ahead to the 2024 class instead.

For fans of the Oregon Ducks, there is ample reason to be excited about the upcoming cycle. Head coach Dan Lanning has proved quickly that he is capable of recruiting with the best in the nation, and the Ducks’ top-10 class in 2023 was close to looking a lot more impressive than it ended up, with a handful of 5-star prospects just passing on Oregon in the very end. It feels safe for fans to have confidence in the fact that some of those elite prospects will end up choosing the Ducks down the road.

Might that be in the 2024 class? There’s a good chance, and Oregon already has a great head start on things with 5 commitments already, headlined by 4-star WR Jordan Anderson (No. 83 player in the nation) and 4-star WR Tyseer Denmark (No. 87 player in the nation).

Here’s where the Ducks’ 2024 class stands right now:

Georgia Bulldogs

247Sports Team Score: 226.59

Number of Commits: 10

Top-Rated Commit: 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV

LSU Tigers

247Sports Team Score: 158.01

Number of Commits: 8

Top-Rated Commit: 4-star LB Maurice Williams Jr.

Florida State Seminoles

247Sports Team Score: 151.67

Number of Commits: 9

Top-Rated Commit: 5-star RB Kameron Davis

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

247Sports Team Score: 151.47

Number of Commits: 7

Top-Rated Commit: 4-star QB CJ Carr

Alabama Crimson Tide

247Sports Team Score: 123.28

Number of Commits: 5

Top-Rated Commit: 5-star QB Julian Sayin

Texas Tech Red Raiders

247Sports Team Score: 112.75

Number of Commits: 7

Top-Rated Commit: 4-star RB Johann Cardenas

Michigan Wolverines

247Sports Team Score: 104.39

Number of Commits: 5

Top-Rated Commit: 4-star ATH Jacob Oden

Oregon Ducks

247Sports Team Score: 104.00

Number of Commits: 5

Top-Rated Commit: 4-star WR Jordan Anderson

Florida Gators

247Sports Team Score: 102.23

Number of Commits: 4

Top-Rated Commit: 5-star QB DJ Lagway

Iowa Hawkeyes

247Sports Team Score: 101.72

Number of Commits: 6

Top-Rated Commit: 4-star OL Cody Fox

South Carolina Gamecocks

247Sports Team Score: 94.60

Number of Commits: 4

Top-Rated Commit: 4-star OT Kam Pringle

Clemson Tigers

247Sports Team Score: 90.03

Number of Commits: 5

Top-Rated Commit: 4-star TE Christian Bentancur

Ohio State Buckeyes

247Sports Team Score: 78.97

Number of Commits: 3

Top-Rated Commit: 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith

Duke Blue Devils

247Sports Team Score: 75.11

Number of Commits: 5

Top-Rated Commit: 3-star ATH Landan Callahan

Michigan State Spartans

247Sports Team Score: 69.69

Number of Commits: 3

Top-Rated Commit: 4-star WR Nick Marsh

Tennessee Volunteers

247Sports Team Score: 67.43

Number of Commits: 3

Top-Rated Commit: 4-star ATH Jonathan Echols

Texas Longhorns

247Sports Team Score: 64.24

Number of Commits: 3

Top-Rated Commit: 4-star ATH Hunter Moddon

Texas A&M Aggies

247Sports Team Score: 62.21

Number of Commits: 3

Top-Rated Commit: 4-star DL Dealyn Evans

Wisconsin Badgers

247Sports Team Score: 58.80

Number of Commits: 3

Top-Rated Commit: 4-star TE Grant Stec

Colorado Buffaloes

247Sports Team Score: 57.11

Number of Commits: 3

Top-Rated Commit: 4-star DL Omar White

BYU Cougars

247Sports Team Score: 56.30

Number of Commits: 5

Top-Rated Commit: 3-star ATH Chance Harrison

Arizona Wildcats

247Sports Team Score: 53.94

Number of Commits: 3

Top-Rated Commit: 4-star RB Jordan Washington

Washington Huskies

247Sports Team Score: 51.81

Number of Commits: 3

Top-Rated Commit: 4-star QB Austin Mack

Louisville Cardinals

247Sports Team Score: 51.35

Number of Commits: 2

Top-Rated Commit: 5-star EDGE TJ Capers

Penn State Nittany Lions

247Sports Team Score: 43.71

Number of Commits: 2

Top-Rated Commit: 4-star OL Cooper Cousins

