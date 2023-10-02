Where do the Oregon Ducks stand midway through the football season?

The No. 8 Oregon football team is perfect through its first five games for the first time since 2013, with mostly dominant wins over roughly the first half of its regular season schedule.

Heading into its bye week, the Ducks (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) have one of the most explosive offenses in college football and have shown dramatic defensive improvement from a season ago.

A look at the numbers

Oregon ranks third nationally in yards allowed per game at just 222.2, and allows just 11.8 points per game, putting them eighth nationally and second in the Pac-12. After allowing 246.7 passing yards per game last season, the Ducks rank third in all of college football allowing 120.2 through five games in 2023.

On offense, the Ducks have been as efficient as advertised, led by Heisman-hopeful quarterback Bo Nix.

Oregon has the nation’s second-best offense, averaging 554.8 yards and 51.6 points per game.

Nix, who currently has the fourth-best odds at winning the Heisman, is on pace to shatter his career numbers last season at Oregon, with an 80.4% completion percentage, 1,459 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and just one interception.

That one interception is Oregon’s lone turnover of the season.

Nix’s completion percentage is the best mark in college football, and his 1,459 passing yards ranks 15th nationally, with his 15 passing touchdowns ranking fourth nationally.

His favorite target, Troy Franklin, is having a great season also, racking up 535 receiving yards, putting him ninth nationally. Franklin’s seven touchdowns are tied for third-best in the country.

Pac-12 conference race

Over the first five weeks, the Ducks are one of four Pac-12 teams that have yet to lose.

No. 9 USC leads the conference with conference wins over Stanford, Arizona State and Colorado, while the No. 8 Ducks (wins over Colorado and Stanford) and No. 7 Washington (wins over Cal and Arizona) are 2-0 in Pac-12 play.

The No. 13 Washington State Cougars (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12), with an early bye week, are also perfect, with a win over No. 15 Oregon State.

The Beavers (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) bounced back from a conference-opening defeat to a dominant victory over No. 18 Utah last weekend. Both squads have just one conference loss.

Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12), Cal (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12), UCLA (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12), Colorado (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12), Arizona State (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12), and Stanford (1-4, 0-3 Pac-12) round out the rest of the conference hierarchy.

The conference race will heat up out of Oregon’s bye week, when they play No. 7 Washington in a top-10 matchup in Seattle. The Ducks, Huskies and Trojans all have yet to play one another this season.

Oregon's remaining game schedule

Oct. 14 – at Washington

Oct. 21 – vs. Washington State

Oct. 28 – at Utah

Nov. 4 – vs. Cal

Nov. 11 – v. USC

Nov. 18 – at Arizona State

Nov. 24 (Fri.) – vs. Oregon State

Dec. 1 (Fri.) – Pac-12 Championship Game

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com, and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks are undefeated midway through the football season