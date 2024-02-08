Where Oregon Ducks stand in first expanded Big Ten 2024 recruiting rankings

The college football world has been changing in front of our eyes over the last couple of years, from the introduction of name, image, and likeness, to the expansion of the College Football Playoff. One of the things that is set to impact the Oregon Ducks the most is the shifting landscape of conference realignment, which will have Dan Lanning and his team heading to the Big Ten in 2024.

Fortunately for Oregon fans, it appears that the Ducks are ready to keep up their level of excellence in a new conference as well.

One of the most important ways to build a roster and set yourself up for success is via recruiting, where Lanning has established himself as one of the best in the nation during his coaching career. But with the move to the new conference, will Oregon be able to recruit among the best?

The results are in after the first official 2024 recruiting cycle class rankings.

Oregon Ducks

247Sports Recruiting Score: 293.22

National Ranking: No. 3

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 20

Ohio State Buckeyes

247Sports Recruiting Score: 289.13

National Ranking: No. 5

5-stars: 4

4-stars: 14

Penn State Nittany Lions

247Sports Recruiting Score: 265.61

National Ranking: No. 15

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 15

Michigan Wolverines

247Sports Recruiting Score: 263.07

National Ranking: No. 16

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 18

USC Trojans

247Sports Recruiting Score: 253.66

National Ranking: No. 17

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 13

Nebraska Cornhuskers

247Sports Recruiting Score: 247.50

National Ranking: No. 18

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 7

Wisconsin Badgers

247Sports Recruiting Score: 239.10

National Ranking: No. 23

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 11

Purdue Boilermakers

247Sports Recruiting Score: 217.71

National Ranking: No. 29

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 4

Iowa Hawkeyes

247Sports Recruiting Score: 215.41

National Ranking: No. 32

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 4

247Sports Recruiting Score: 211.38

National Ranking: No. 36

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 3

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

247Sports Recruiting Score: 210.48

National Ranking: No. 37

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 4

Washington Huskies

247Sports Recruiting Score: 210.15

National Ranking: No. 38

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 5

Maryland Terrapins

247Sports Recruiting Score: 209.92

National Ranking: No. 39

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 3

Michigan State Spartans

247Sports Recruiting Score: 202.60

National Ranking: No. 46

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 3

Illinois Fighting Illini

247Sports Recruiting Score: 196.69

National Ranking: No. 51

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 2

Indiana Hoosiers

247Sports Recruiting Score: 185.30

National Ranking: No. 59

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 1

Northwestern Wildcats

247Sports Recruiting Score: 161.61

National Ranking: No. 82

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 0

UCLA Bruins

247Sports Recruiting Score: 157.07

National Ranking: No. 86

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 2

