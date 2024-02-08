Where Oregon Ducks stand in first expanded Big Ten 2024 recruiting rankings
The college football world has been changing in front of our eyes over the last couple of years, from the introduction of name, image, and likeness, to the expansion of the College Football Playoff. One of the things that is set to impact the Oregon Ducks the most is the shifting landscape of conference realignment, which will have Dan Lanning and his team heading to the Big Ten in 2024.
Fortunately for Oregon fans, it appears that the Ducks are ready to keep up their level of excellence in a new conference as well.
One of the most important ways to build a roster and set yourself up for success is via recruiting, where Lanning has established himself as one of the best in the nation during his coaching career. But with the move to the new conference, will Oregon be able to recruit among the best?
The results are in after the first official 2024 recruiting cycle class rankings.
Oregon Ducks
Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 293.22
National Ranking: No. 3
5-stars: 2
4-stars: 20
Ohio State Buckeyes
247Sports Recruiting Score: 289.13
National Ranking: No. 5
5-stars: 4
4-stars: 14
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 265.61
National Ranking: No. 15
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 15
Michigan Wolverines
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 263.07
National Ranking: No. 16
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 18
USC Trojans
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 253.66
National Ranking: No. 17
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 13
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 247.50
National Ranking: No. 18
5-stars: 1
4-stars: 7
Wisconsin Badgers
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 239.10
National Ranking: No. 23
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 11
Purdue Boilermakers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 217.71
National Ranking: No. 29
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 4
Iowa Hawkeyes
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 215.41
National Ranking: No. 32
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 4
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 211.38
National Ranking: No. 36
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 3
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 210.48
National Ranking: No. 37
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 4
Washington Huskies
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 210.15
National Ranking: No. 38
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 5
Maryland Terrapins
Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 209.92
National Ranking: No. 39
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 3
Michigan State Spartans
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 202.60
National Ranking: No. 46
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 3
Illinois Fighting Illini
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 196.69
National Ranking: No. 51
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 2
Indiana Hoosiers
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 185.30
National Ranking: No. 59
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 1
Northwestern Wildcats
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 161.61
National Ranking: No. 82
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 0
UCLA Bruins
Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Recruiting Score: 157.07
National Ranking: No. 86
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 2