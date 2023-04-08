Where Oregon Ducks stand among biggest spenders in football recruiting world

The world of recruiting in college football has become an arms race over the last decade. No longer do the teams with the best coaching staff and the best track record of development get all of the best players to come to their program, but instead, it’s usually the schools with the nicest facilities and the most grandiose sales pitch that is king.

Now in the world of NIL, it often becomes he who can write the biggest number on a check that is king, as well.

There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes in the world of recruiting that fans often never think of. We see the pictures of the visits and the uniform try-ons for young players considering a school. However, your average fan probably rarely considers all of the logistics and legwork that has to go into making a weekend visit a success. You have transportation, lodging, meals, and personnel all in this mix, with many other things incorporated as well.

Recently, USA Today released a list of the top spenders in college football. Unsurprisingly, some of the names you would expect are near the top of the list. However, recruiting expenses didn’t always translate directly to recruiting success in the 2023 class for some schools, while others lower on the list saw a great bang for their buck in the recruiting world.

Where do the Oregon Ducks rank as far as recruiting expenses went in 2022, though? Take a look:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.24 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 60th

Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.27 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 28th

Ohio State Buckeyes

2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.29 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 5th

North Carolina Tar Heels

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.31 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 29th

Auburn Tigers

(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.31 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 18th

Arizona Wildcats

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.31 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 39th

Maryland Terrapins

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.38 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 36th

Washington Huskies

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.48 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 25th

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.49 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 13th

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.69 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 62nd

Florida Gators

2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.64 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 14th

Oregon Ducks

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports head coach Dan Lanning

2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.84 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 9th

Michigan Wolverines

2022 Recruiting Spending: $2.24 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 17th

Alabama Crimson Tide

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Recruiting Spending: $2.32 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 1st

Texas Longhorns

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Recruiting Spending: $2.44 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 3rd

Oklahoma Sooners

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

2022 Recruiting Spending: $2.63 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 4th

Tennessee Volunteers

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Recruiting Spending: $2.92 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 10th

Texas A&M Aggies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Recruiting Spending: $2.98 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 15th

Clemson Tigers

2022 Recruiting Spending: $3.16 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 11th

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Recruiting Spending: $4.51 Million

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 2nd

