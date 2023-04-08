Where Oregon Ducks stand among biggest spenders in football recruiting world
The world of recruiting in college football has become an arms race over the last decade. No longer do the teams with the best coaching staff and the best track record of development get all of the best players to come to their program, but instead, it’s usually the schools with the nicest facilities and the most grandiose sales pitch that is king.
Now in the world of NIL, it often becomes he who can write the biggest number on a check that is king, as well.
There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes in the world of recruiting that fans often never think of. We see the pictures of the visits and the uniform try-ons for young players considering a school. However, your average fan probably rarely considers all of the logistics and legwork that has to go into making a weekend visit a success. You have transportation, lodging, meals, and personnel all in this mix, with many other things incorporated as well.
Recently, USA Today released a list of the top spenders in college football. Unsurprisingly, some of the names you would expect are near the top of the list. However, recruiting expenses didn’t always translate directly to recruiting success in the 2023 class for some schools, while others lower on the list saw a great bang for their buck in the recruiting world.
Where do the Oregon Ducks rank as far as recruiting expenses went in 2022, though? Take a look:
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.24 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 60th
Ole Miss Rebels
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.27 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 28th
Ohio State Buckeyes
2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.29 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 5th
North Carolina Tar Heels
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.31 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 29th
Auburn Tigers
(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.31 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 18th
Arizona Wildcats
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.31 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 39th
Maryland Terrapins
Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.38 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 36th
Washington Huskies
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.48 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 25th
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.49 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 13th
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.69 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 62nd
Florida Gators
2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.64 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 14th
Oregon Ducks
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports head coach Dan Lanning
2022 Recruiting Spending: $1.84 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 9th
Michigan Wolverines
2022 Recruiting Spending: $2.24 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 17th
Alabama Crimson Tide
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Recruiting Spending: $2.32 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 1st
Texas Longhorns
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Recruiting Spending: $2.44 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 3rd
Oklahoma Sooners
(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
2022 Recruiting Spending: $2.63 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 4th
Tennessee Volunteers
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Recruiting Spending: $2.92 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 10th
Texas A&M Aggies
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Recruiting Spending: $2.98 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 15th
Clemson Tigers
2022 Recruiting Spending: $3.16 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 11th
Georgia Bulldogs
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Recruiting Spending: $4.51 Million
2023 Recruiting Ranking: 2nd