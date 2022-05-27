Where Oregon Ducks go at RB after two prominent targets commit to UCLA, Notre Dame

Thursday was expected to be an important day for the Oregon Ducks when it came to recruiting the running back position.

Four-star backs Roderick Robinson II and Jaydin Limar planned to announce their commitments. Both were targets for Oregon, and both had the Ducks among their final options.

Both chose to play college ball elsewhere.

Robinson announced on Thursday morning he planned to commit to the UCLA Bruins. Limar committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Thursday afternoon. Neither was predicted to land with the Ducks, so the outcome wasn’t a major surprise. However, with the way Oregon has recruited at the RB position over the past few months, it would not have been a shock to see either player choose to put on the green and yellow, either.

Both players are off the board now, though, which leaves the Ducks to reset and get back out on the recruiting trail. Fortunately they already have four-star Dante Dowdell committed to the 2023 class, stealing him late in the game from Ole Miss and Tennessee, but it wouldn’t at all be surprising to see them add more.

Which running backs might they be after in the 2023 class, though? Here are a few to keep an eye on:

Richard Young

5-foot-11, 200 pounds

5-star recruit

Ranked by 247Sports as No. 2 RB, No. 19 overall in 2023

Will take official visit to Oregon in June

Sedrick Irvin Jr.

5-foot-10, 190 pounds

4-star recruit

Ranked by 247Sports as No. 21 RB, No. 311 player in 2023

Decommitted from Notre Dame recently

Cameron Cook

5-foot-10, 180 pounds

4-star recruit

Ranked by 247Sports as No. 16 RB, No. 264 overall in 2023

Named Oregon Ducks among top six in April, 2022

Dylan Edwards

5-foot-9, 165 pounds

3-star recruit

Ranked by 247Sports as No. 27 RB, No. 392 overall in 2023

Listed Oregon Ducks among top 10 in April

1

1