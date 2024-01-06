Where Oregon Ducks rank in final ESPN FPI of 2023 season
The Oregon Ducks had a successful 2023 college football season, and while it stopped short of the ultimate goal of making the College Football Championship, a 12-win season with a victory in the Fiesta Bowl is never something that a fan base should turn down.
Throughout the year, we’ve kept track of the Ducks’ place in the ESPN Football Power Index, which is a ranking that measures a team’s success based on expected point margins vs. average opponents on a neutral field. It is a ranking that offers a different look at the power balance in the nation, contrary to the College Football Playoff rankings, the Associated Press Poll, or the Coaches Poll.
The Ducks have fared well in the ESPN FPI, routinely ranking near the top of the list. So how do they fare with all but one game left to play? Here’s a look:
Michigan Wolverines
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 28.0
CFP Ranking: 1st
Georgia Bulldogs
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 26.7
CFP Ranking: 6th
Ohio State Buckeyes
FPI Score: 26.3
CFP Ranking: 7th
Oregon Ducks
Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 26.0
CFP Ranking: 8th
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 24.6
CFP Ranking: 10th
Alabama Crimson Tide
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
FPI Score: 24.6
CFP Ranking: 4th
Texas Longhorns
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 22.4
CFP Ranking: 3rd
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 22.1
CFP Ranking: 16th
Oklahoma Sooners
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 20.7
CFP Ranking: 12th
LSU Tigers
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 19.8
CFP Ranking: 13th
Kansas State Wildcats
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 18.5
CFP Ranking: 25th
Washington Huskies
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 18.2
CFP Ranking: 2nd
Florida State Seminoles
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 16.8
CFP Ranking: 5th
Missouri Tigers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 16.5
CFP Ranking: 9th
Ole Miss Rebels
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 16.4
CFP Ranking: 11th
Tennessee Volunteers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 16.0
CFP Ranking: 21st
Texas A&M Aggies
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 14.3
CFP Ranking: N/A
USC Trojans
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 14.1
CFP Ranking: N/A
Clemson Tigers
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 13.5
CFP Ranking: 22nd
Arizona Wildcats
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 12.7
CFP Ranking: 14th
Oregon State Beavers
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 12.7
CFP Ranking: 19th
SMU Mustangs
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 11.9
CFP Ranking: 24th
Louisville Cardinals
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 10.9
CFP Ranking: 15th
Miami Hurricanes
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 10.1
CFP Ranking: N/A
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Score: 9.7
CFP Ranking: N/A