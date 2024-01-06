Where Oregon Ducks rank in final ESPN FPI of 2023 season

The Oregon Ducks had a successful 2023 college football season, and while it stopped short of the ultimate goal of making the College Football Championship, a 12-win season with a victory in the Fiesta Bowl is never something that a fan base should turn down.

Throughout the year, we’ve kept track of the Ducks’ place in the ESPN Football Power Index, which is a ranking that measures a team’s success based on expected point margins vs. average opponents on a neutral field. It is a ranking that offers a different look at the power balance in the nation, contrary to the College Football Playoff rankings, the Associated Press Poll, or the Coaches Poll.

The Ducks have fared well in the ESPN FPI, routinely ranking near the top of the list. So how do they fare with all but one game left to play? Here’s a look:

Michigan Wolverines

FPI Score: 28.0

CFP Ranking: 1st

FPI Score: 26.7

CFP Ranking: 6th

Ohio State Buckeyes

FPI Score: 26.3

CFP Ranking: 7th

Oregon Ducks

FPI Score: 26.0

CFP Ranking: 8th

Penn State Nittany Lions

FPI Score: 24.6

CFP Ranking: 10th

Alabama Crimson Tide

FPI Score: 24.6

CFP Ranking: 4th

Texas Longhorns

FPI Score: 22.4

CFP Ranking: 3rd

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

FPI Score: 22.1

CFP Ranking: 16th

Oklahoma Sooners

FPI Score: 20.7

CFP Ranking: 12th

FPI Score: 19.8

CFP Ranking: 13th

Kansas State Wildcats

FPI Score: 18.5

CFP Ranking: 25th

Washington Huskies

FPI Score: 18.2

CFP Ranking: 2nd

Florida State Seminoles

FPI Score: 16.8

CFP Ranking: 5th

FPI Score: 16.5

CFP Ranking: 9th

Ole Miss Rebels

FPI Score: 16.4

CFP Ranking: 11th

Tennessee Volunteers

FPI Score: 16.0

CFP Ranking: 21st

Texas A&M Aggies

FPI Score: 14.3

CFP Ranking: N/A

USC Trojans

FPI Score: 14.1

CFP Ranking: N/A

FPI Score: 13.5

CFP Ranking: 22nd

Arizona Wildcats

FPI Score: 12.7

CFP Ranking: 14th

Oregon State Beavers

FPI Score: 12.7

CFP Ranking: 19th

SMU Mustangs

FPI Score: 11.9

CFP Ranking: 24th

Louisville Cardinals

FPI Score: 10.9

CFP Ranking: 15th

FPI Score: 10.1

CFP Ranking: N/A

Utah Utes

FPI Score: 9.7

CFP Ranking: N/A

