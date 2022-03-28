Where do the Oregon Ducks rank among the best and worst uniforms in the Pac-12?

When it comes to ranking the best and worst football uniforms in the Pac-12 conference, is it really a competition? I mean, everyone is pretty much playing for second place, no?

It’s an interesting question to answer, but one that we wanted to take a stab at. The Pac-12 has some pretty impressive jerseys when you look at the conference as a whole, but when you dig deeper, what do you get? We gave our own rankings.

Editor’s note: Obviously, as an Oregon Duck alumni, I am coming at this with a bit of a bias. Please continue on knowing that these ranking are subjective, and not a definitive ranking. However, if you would like to tell me how wrong I am about this, and how terrible I am at my job, your thoughts and comments are welcome. Enjoy.

Oregon State Beavers

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Brand: Nike

Overall Grade: D

Your feeling about the Oregon State Beavers uniforms likely has to do with your overall feeling about the color orange. Personally, I actually am not opposed to orange, I’m just not a fan of how they use it. Sometimes it’s too much, and sometimes it’s in a weird stripe form. On top of that, when you throw in the accent colors of black and the occasional brown? Yea, I am going to pass on that combination.

Stanford Cardinal

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Brand: Nike

Overall Grade: C-

It’s just boring, you know? I am typically a fan of the color scheme of red and white, but Stanford has gone with a Penn State or Alabama mindset of having virtually one set of jerseys that they ride with throughout the year. Last season, they went with a “throwback” look which can be seen in the above image and… it looks exactly the same as their normal uniform? That’s probably not a good sign. I will admit that the helmet stickers are awesome, and every now and again they will throw out the alternate black uniform tops, which are very clean. Overall, though, this kit could use a major boost.

Arizona State Sun Devils

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Brand: Adidas

Overall Grade: C+

Much like Oregon State, I generally like that Arizona State is going for with their uniform combinations, I just am not a fan of the colors that they are working with, and there’s a lack of tradition there. The Sun Devils, in my opinion, do a great job of trying to get alternative jerseys in there, like their charcoal grey or all yellow, which I appreciate for the effort. Again, I just don’t know how high your ceiling is when it comes to working with that color palette.

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Brand: Adidas

Overall Grade: C+

Sometimes even an average amount of purple is too much purple, and the Washington Huskies often use a lot of purple. No, it’s not because Washington is Oregon’s biggest rival that I have them ranked this low. It’s also not because for any Duck fan, the sight of purple and gold can quickly stir up competitive fire within you. It’s simply that when you mix that much rain-soaked dark purple with a dull gold, it has an uninspiring outcome. Sorry about it.

California Golden Bears

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Brand: Nike

Overall Grade: B-

The California Golden Bears really have a lot going for them. They’ve got a solid color scheme — I personally am a big fan of yellow and blue together — and they play in a state where the sun often is shining and glimmers off of their helmets. They could just do so much more with what they’ve got to work with, though. If you were to give Oregon State or Arizona State this color palette, they skyrocket up the list, but Cal simply takes very few risks, and often comes across as boring to me.

Washington State Cougars

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Brand: Nike

Overall Grade: B

I’ve got to say, I really like what Washington State has done over the past decade or so when they introduced the grey/silver accent more prominently in their kits. Before, when it was just a dark maroon and white, they would have ranked near the bottom of the list, simply because it was boring. However, with the heavy emphasis on getting more pewter into the jersey, they have really stepped it up a notch in my eyes.

Arizona Wildcats

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Brand: Nike

Overall Grade: B+

Don’t look now, but the Arizona Wildcats might be becoming a “cool team” in the Pac-12? This past year they got a hot-shot QB transfer in Jayden de Laura from Washinton State, and they also signed one of the top recruiting classes in the conference. Of course, none of that is what we’re here to discuss, but winning certainly makes you look better on the field, and Zona seems to be heading that way. As for the uniforms, it’s hard to go wrong with royal blue and red, and the Wildcats pull it off well. They often try innovative combinations — like the tie-dye numbers in the Pac-12 Championship game against Oregon in 2014 — and are willing to make a statement. I am fond of how Arizona looks, and will be interested to see how good they look when they start winning.

USC Trojans

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Brand: Nike

Overall Grade: B+

Call me out if you’d like to, I can take the heat. Tradition simply means something to me, and it’s hard to get more traditional than the USC Trojans. I know that they have roughly the same colors as Arizona State, who I ragged on earlier. There’s just something about USC’s home uniforms that means something, and holds a real place in college football. Maybe it’s the past excellence, or the fact that when you turn on a game on Saturday afternoon, there’s a good chance it’s the Trojans playing in the Coliseum. The helmets are classic, the shoulder stripes are great, and the tradition runs deep in college football.

Colorado Buffaloes

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Brand: Nike

Overall Grade: A-

Maybe a shock to be this high on the list? That’s fair, I’ll give you that. I have just been impressed with Colorado’s uniforms over the past several years. Maybe that stems from when they came into Autzen Stadium a few years back dressed head to toe in an icy-white combination and trampled the Ducks. Maybe it’s something about the gold and black combination that is hard to beat. Either way, I don’t think Colorado gets enough credit when it comes to the uniform game. They rarely take many big risks, but they’re consistently looking great.

Utah Utes

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Brand: Under Armour

Overall Grade: A

My bias has definitely shown in this ranking, but even I can’t ignore the Utah jerseys enough to put them lower on this list. Over the past couple of years, the Utes have done a great job at innovating and using alternates to make a statement. The red tops in the image above are great, and their use of the Rose Bowl edition helmets this past season were fantastic. When it comes to uniforms in the Pac-12, Utah has to be mentioned among the best.

UCLA Bruins

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Brand: Jordan

Overall Grade: A+

If it weren’t for the obvious number one answer on this list, the UCLA Bruins might run away with the top spot. It’s hard to beat that baby blue and gold, and the alure of being a high-profile team in Los Angeles is hard to beat. When you add to that the fact that they play in the Rose Bowl and are one of the only teams in the nation to be sponsored by Jordan, you may find a lot of football fans who think that the Bruins belong at the top of this list.

But we all know who No. 1 is…

Oregon Ducks

Brand: Nike

Overall Grade: A+++

The hard part here wasn’t figuring out where the Oregon Ducks belonged on this list, but rather it was about which uniform combination to use showing why they are the top dog. Do you go with a traditional green and yellow look? What about the all-white with green accent on the road vs. Ohio State? How about the all black they wore at home last year, or the black with pink that they sported for breast cancer awareness a few years back? If you want to dig through the archives, there’s the green pants, white jersey, yellow helmets in the Pac-12 title, or the apple green top, white pants, white helmet this past year. I could go on, clearly…

At any rate, it’s clear that the Ducks are at the top of this list, and truthfully, they are probably at the top of a list of best uniforms in the nation. It’s what we do here in Eugene, and we do it better than anyone else in the world of college football.

