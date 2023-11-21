Where Oregon’s defense ranks nationally in key statistics after win over ASU

Had it not been for a couple of late scores from Arizona State long after the starters had been pulled from the game for the Oregon Ducks, the stats from this contest could have looked pretty unbelievable.

As it stands, Oregon only gave up 13 points to the Sun Devils, zero of which came in the first half of the game. At this point of the season, it’s become pretty clear that the Ducks have one of the better defenses in the nation, ranking near the top of the list in some key statistics that we routinely point toward in order to determine overall success.

Heading into a pivotal rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers, here’s where they now stand in those key statistics.

Scoring Defense: No. 10

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Points Allowed Per Game: 16.7

Previous Rank: 12th

Passing Defense: No. 46

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 213.8

Previous Rank: 49th

Rushing Defense: No. 10

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 96.2

Previous Rank: 12th

Total Defense: No. 16

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 310.0

Previous Rank: 18th

Third Down Defense: No. 22

Third Down Stop Rate: 32.7%

Previous Rank: 26th

Red Zone Defense: No. 62

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

Red Zone Conversion Rate: 81.8%

Previous Rank: 42nd

Total Sacks: No. 17

Total Sacks: 31

Previous Rank: 10th

Tackles For Loss: No. 73

Total Tackles for Loss: 61

Previous Rank: 52nd

Turnovers Gained: No. 79

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Total Turnovers Gained: 14

Previous Rank: 71st

Kickoff Return Defense: No. 31

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Average Kick Return Yards Allowed: 17.35

Previous Rank: 42nd

Punt Return Defense: No. 105

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Average Punt Return Yards Allowed: 12.0

Previous Rank: 106th

Yards Per Play: No. 21

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Average Yards Per Play: 4.7

Previous Rank: 20th

