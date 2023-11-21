Where Oregon’s defense ranks nationally in key statistics after win over ASU
Had it not been for a couple of late scores from Arizona State long after the starters had been pulled from the game for the Oregon Ducks, the stats from this contest could have looked pretty unbelievable.
As it stands, Oregon only gave up 13 points to the Sun Devils, zero of which came in the first half of the game. At this point of the season, it’s become pretty clear that the Ducks have one of the better defenses in the nation, ranking near the top of the list in some key statistics that we routinely point toward in order to determine overall success.
Heading into a pivotal rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers, here’s where they now stand in those key statistics.
Scoring Defense: No. 10
Points Allowed Per Game: 16.7
Previous Rank: 12th
Passing Defense: No. 46
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 213.8
Previous Rank: 49th
Rushing Defense: No. 10
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 96.2
Previous Rank: 12th
Total Defense: No. 16
Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 310.0
Previous Rank: 18th
Third Down Defense: No. 22
Third Down Stop Rate: 32.7%
Previous Rank: 26th
Red Zone Defense: No. 62
Red Zone Conversion Rate: 81.8%
Previous Rank: 42nd
Total Sacks: No. 17
Total Sacks: 31
Previous Rank: 10th
Tackles For Loss: No. 73
Total Tackles for Loss: 61
Previous Rank: 52nd
Turnovers Gained: No. 79
Total Turnovers Gained: 14
Previous Rank: 71st
Kickoff Return Defense: No. 31
Average Kick Return Yards Allowed: 17.35
Previous Rank: 42nd
Punt Return Defense: No. 105
Average Punt Return Yards Allowed: 12.0
Previous Rank: 106th
Yards Per Play: No. 21
Average Yards Per Play: 4.7
Previous Rank: 20th