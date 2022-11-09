Where Oregon’s defense ranks nationally ahead of major test vs. Washington

The Oregon Ducks have proved themselves as one of the best teams in the nation. After the latest College Football Playoff Rankings came out on Tuesday night, it cemented Oregon’s place at No. 6, where they rank across all major polls. They have one of the best offenses in the nation, led by one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, coached by one of the best offensive coordinators in the nation.

Everything is turning up Duck, as of late.

There’s still a lot to improve on when it comes to the defense, though.

While Oregon’s defensive stats have been dragged down by some garbage time points and yards from opponents, it’s still clear that the secondary needs work, and the pass rush can get a lot better. Ahead of this weekend’s game against the Washington Huskies, who have the No. 1 ranked passing offense in the nation, it will be imperative for the Ducks to improve quickly.

At the moment, here’s where they stand in some key statistics nationally.

Scoring Defense: No. 70

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Points Per Game Allowed: 26.33

Previous Rank: No. 81

Rushing Defense: No. 15

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 107.4

Previous Rank: No. 15

Passing Defense: No. 117

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 276.6

Previous Rank: No. 119

Total Defense: No. 76

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 384.0

Previous Rank: No. 76

First Downs Allowed: No. 91

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

First Downs Allowed: 198

Previous Rank: No. 88

Opponent Third Down Conversion Rate: No. 126

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent Third-Down Conversion Rate: 48.0%

Previous Rank: No. 126

Turnovers Forced: No. 49

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Total Turnovers Gained: 14

Previous Rank: 75

Total Sacks: No. 95

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Total Sacks: 15

Previous Rank: No. 85

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire