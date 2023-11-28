Where Oregon’s defense ranks nationally in key statistics after win over OSU

A year ago, it was the Oregon State Beavers who proved to be a more physical team in the Civil War, running the ball 17 straight times in the fourth quarter to complete a big-time comeback and ruin the Oregon Ducks’ Cac-12 Championship hopes.

That wasn’t the case this year, with Tosh Lupoi and the Ducks’ defense stepping up in a major way, completely shutting down DJ Uiagalelei, Damien Martinez, and the rest of the Beavers’ offense while giving up just seven points and blowing out their in-state rivals.

It was the type of performance that makes a statement on a rivalry weekend where a lot of the top teams in the nation got pushed in close games.

It’s also the type of game that has Oregon’s defensive statistics rising in the national rankings. Here’s a look at where they now stand going into Conference Championship weekend.

Scoring Defense: No. 7

Points Allowed Per Game: 15.9

Previous Rank: 10th

Passing Defense: No. 48

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 214.3

Previous Rank: 46th

Rushing Defense: No. 7

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 92.6

Previous Rank: 10th

Total Defense: No. 15

Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 306.5

Previous Rank: 16th

Third Down Defense: No. 22

Third Down Stop Rate: 32.3%

Previous Rank: 22nd

Red Zone Defense: No. 61

Red Zone Conversion Rate: 82.4%

Previous Rank: 62nd

Total Sacks: No. 26

Total Sacks: 32

Previous Rank: 17th

Tackles For Loss: No. 88

Total Tackles for Loss: 63

Previous Rank: 73rd

Turnovers Gained: No. 83

Total Turnovers Gained: 15

Previous Rank: 79th

Kickoff Return Defense: No. 23

Average Kick Return Yards Allowed: 16.76

Previous Rank: 31st

Punt Return Defense: No. 108

Average Punt Return Yards Allowed: 12.0

Previous Rank: 105th

Yards Per Play: No. 15

Average Yards Per Play: 4.7

Previous Rank: 17

