Where Oregon’s defense ranks nationally in key statistics after win over OSU
A year ago, it was the Oregon State Beavers who proved to be a more physical team in the Civil War, running the ball 17 straight times in the fourth quarter to complete a big-time comeback and ruin the Oregon Ducks’ Cac-12 Championship hopes.
That wasn’t the case this year, with Tosh Lupoi and the Ducks’ defense stepping up in a major way, completely shutting down DJ Uiagalelei, Damien Martinez, and the rest of the Beavers’ offense while giving up just seven points and blowing out their in-state rivals.
It was the type of performance that makes a statement on a rivalry weekend where a lot of the top teams in the nation got pushed in close games.
It’s also the type of game that has Oregon’s defensive statistics rising in the national rankings. Here’s a look at where they now stand going into Conference Championship weekend.
Scoring Defense: No. 7
Points Allowed Per Game: 15.9
Previous Rank: 10th
Passing Defense: No. 48
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 214.3
Previous Rank: 46th
Rushing Defense: No. 7
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 92.6
Previous Rank: 10th
Total Defense: No. 15
Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 306.5
Previous Rank: 16th
Third Down Defense: No. 22
Third Down Stop Rate: 32.3%
Previous Rank: 22nd
Red Zone Defense: No. 61
Red Zone Conversion Rate: 82.4%
Previous Rank: 62nd
Total Sacks: No. 26
Total Sacks: 32
Previous Rank: 17th
Tackles For Loss: No. 88
Total Tackles for Loss: 63
Previous Rank: 73rd
Turnovers Gained: No. 83
Total Turnovers Gained: 15
Previous Rank: 79th
Kickoff Return Defense: No. 23
Average Kick Return Yards Allowed: 16.76
Previous Rank: 31st
Punt Return Defense: No. 108
Average Punt Return Yards Allowed: 12.0
Previous Rank: 105th
Yards Per Play: No. 15
Average Yards Per Play: 4.7
Previous Rank: 17