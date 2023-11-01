Where Oregon’s defense ranks nationally in key statistics after win over Utah

What the Oregon Ducks defense did on Saturday afternoon against the Utah Utes team will go down as one of the best performances of the year. Of course, there won’t be songs written about Utah’s offense under Bryson Barnes this season, but the fact that Tosh Lupoi’s unit was able to so completely shut down the Utes and keep them out of the endzone from start to finish is nothing to look past.

Unsurprisingly, the result boosted Oregon up in a ton of top statistics nationally, with the Utes only racking up 142 passing yards and 99 rushing yards on the day.

So just how good is Oregon’s defense now when we look at it from a national perspective? Take a look:

Scoring Defense: No. 11

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Points Allowed Per Game: 15.62

Previous Rank: 16th

Passing Defense: No. 41

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 208.0

Previous Rank: 56th

Rushing Defense: No. 12

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 95.8

Previous Rank: 11th

Total Defense: No. 16

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 303.6

Previous Rank: 20th

Third Down Defense: No. 29

Third Down Stop Rate: 33.6%

Previous Rank: 29th

Red Zone Defense: No. 60

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

Red Zone Conversion Rate: 81.8%

Previous Rank: 50th

Total Sacks: No. 10

Total Sacks: 27

Previous Rank: 5th

Tackles For Loss: No. 41

Total Tackles for Loss: 50

Previous Rank: 43rd

Turnovers Gained: No. 81st

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Total Turnovers Gained: 9

Previous Rank: 104th

Kickoff Return Defense: No. 89

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Average Kick Return Yards Allowed: 21.18

Previous Rank: 55th

Punt Return Defense: No. 106th

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Average Punt Return Yards Allowed: 12.0

Previous Rank: 124th

Yards Per Play: No. 16

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Average Yards Per Play: 4.6

Previous Rank: 23rd

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire