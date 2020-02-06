Where Oregon’s 2020 recruiting class landed in the national ranking

The 2020 National Signing Day is in the books!

In just his third year as head coach, Mario Cristobal has a Redbox Bowl win, two 9+ win seasons, a Rose Bowl victory and has signed back-to-back classes with the No. 1 recruit out of the state of California (Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2019 and Justin Flowe in 2020) with Thibodeaux being the No. 1 rated prospect overall.

The 106th Rose Bowl champs ended last season with the No. 5 overall national ranking and begin the 2020 season signing the No. 12 recruiting class in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite.

Highlighting this prestigious class are three five-star recruits: linebackers Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe, cornerback Dontae Manning - and seven four-star recruits.

Oregon finishes at the top of the Pac-12 conference with this 2020 class.

Updated @247Sports Composite Football Recruiting Rankings (with Commits) as of 1 p.m. NSD



12. Oregon (22)

16. Washington (22)

22. Stanford (22)

23. ASU (20)

30. Utah (20)

32. UCLA (20)

35. Colorado (24)

38. Cal (26)

52. OSU (20)

54. USC (13)

55. WSU (23)

64. Arizona (18)

























— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) February 5, 2020

The Ducks got a boost in the last hours of National Signing Day when four-star defensive tackle Jayson Jones flipped from Alabama to Oregon.

This is the second year in a row that Cristobal has signed the best class in the Pac-12 conference, according to 247Sports.

