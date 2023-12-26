Where will Ollie Gordon's season rank in Oklahoma State record book after Texas Bowl?

HOUSTON — In early September, it would have been easy to doubt that Oklahoma State would be playing a football game in late December.

The Cowboys were a mess through four games.

But after a Big 12 Championship Game appearance and a string of wins to close out the regular season, the Cowboys are again in a bowl game.

No. 20-ranked OSU faces Texas A&M at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Here are three players to watch, two big questions and one wild prediction for the game:

Oklahoma State's Alan Bowman (7) throws a touchdown pass in the first half of the Big 12 Football Championship game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

3 players to watch in OSU vs. Texas A&M

Quarterback Alan Bowman: This could be the veteran’s last game, depending on the ruling for a waiver he’s working to file with the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility. That’s worth monitoring. But Bowman also needs to have a big game for the Cowboys against a potent defense, even one that’s depleted due to the transfer portal and NFL Draft declarations. Bowman threw three touchdowns against Texas in the Big 12 title game and also one interception. He was solid that day. He might need to be better.

Running back Elijah Collins: The Michigan State transfer has not played since Bedlam on Nov. 4 due to an injury. He suited up against Texas, a sign he was improving. With Jaden Nixon in the transfer portal, Collins will be needed to help give Ollie Gordon II some rest and also not put too much pressure on true freshman Sesi Vailahi, who has emerged as a solid backup.

Cornerback Korie Black: A player with a decision to make, Black could play his final game with the Cowboys. If so, he’s likely headed to the NFL. He was injured early in the loss to Texas in the Big 12 title game, putting even more pressure on the secondary against a faster Longhorns receiver group. Black’s value was on display and OSU will need him again.

Oklahoma State's Alan Bowman (7) celebrates his touchdown with Ollie Gordon II (0) and Rashod Owens (10) in the first half during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

2 big questions in OSU vs. Texas A&M

How far will Ollie Gordon II climb in OSU’s record book? OSU’s first Doak Walker Award winner could find himself rising on the Cowboys’ all-time single season rushing yards list. He currently has 1,614 yards, which is ninth on the list. If he just rushed for his average of 124.2 yards, he would move to sixth on the list ahead of Terry Miller’s 1977 total of 1,680 yards and just behind Thurman Thomas’ 1,767 yards in 1987. Heck, if Gordon went crazy and ran for 274 yards, he would have 1,888 yards and pass Miller again, this time for third behind Barry Sanders and Chuba Hubbard.

What can be expected from Texas A&M? Who really knows. There’s a different coaching staff. Nearly 20 players are in the transfer portal. Others have opted out for the NFL Draft. What the Aggies will look like is a huge mystery. But what is known is what the Cowboys will do. They’ll look close to the same as the rest of the season considering there is little roster movement compared to a year ago at this point.

1 wild prediction in OSU vs. Texas A&M

Brennan Presley scores three touchdowns in different ways. The Cowboys’ star slot receiver will be a big focus offensively, which leads to a big day. So, that leads to various touchdowns — receiving, rushing and passing. Yes, it’s time to put in the call for Presley to attempt a pass — though, he failed miserably before — on a trick play in the red zone.

