Where Ole Miss football stands in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after Alabama loss
OXFORD — Ole Miss football's first loss of the season saw the Rebels drop in the rankings for the first time in 2023.
Lane Kiffin's team suffered a 24-10 defeat to Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. As a result, Ole Miss fell from No. 15 to No. 20 in the new AP Poll released on Sunday. The Rebels also fell from No. 16 to No. 20 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
Ole Miss is in for another challenge this week, welcoming LSU to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN). The Tigers came in at No. 13 in the AP Poll and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll after a narrow victory over Arkansas this week.
Here's a look at the full polls.
Ole Miss football in the Week 4 AP Poll
Goegia
Michigan
Texas
Ohio State
Florida State
Penn State
Washington
USC
Oregon
Utah
Notre Dame
Alabama
LSU
Oklahoma
North Carolina
Washington State
Duke
Miami
Oregon State
Ole Miss
Tennessee
Florida
Mizzou
Kansas
Fresno State
Ole Miss football in the Week 4 Coaches Poll
Georgia
Michigan
Ohio State
Florida State
Texas
USC
Penn State
Washington
Oregon
Utah
Alabama
LSU
Notre Dame
Oklahoma
North Carolina
Duke
Washington State
Miami
Tennessee
Ole Miss
Oregon State
Mizzou
Florida
Kansas
Kansas State
David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.
