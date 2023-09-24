Where Ole Miss football stands in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after Alabama loss

OXFORD — Ole Miss football's first loss of the season saw the Rebels drop in the rankings for the first time in 2023.

Lane Kiffin's team suffered a 24-10 defeat to Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. As a result, Ole Miss fell from No. 15 to No. 20 in the new AP Poll released on Sunday. The Rebels also fell from No. 16 to No. 20 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Ole Miss is in for another challenge this week, welcoming LSU to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN). The Tigers came in at No. 13 in the AP Poll and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll after a narrow victory over Arkansas this week.

Here's a look at the full polls.

Ole Miss football in the Week 4 AP Poll

Goegia Michigan Texas Ohio State Florida State Penn State Washington USC Oregon Utah Notre Dame Alabama LSU Oklahoma North Carolina Washington State Duke Miami Oregon State Ole Miss Tennessee Florida Mizzou Kansas Fresno State

KIFFIN: Lane Kiffin: Maybe Nick Saban called the Alabama defense that stifled Ole Miss football

Ole Miss football in the Week 4 Coaches Poll

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Texas USC Penn State Washington Oregon Utah Alabama LSU Notre Dame Oklahoma North Carolina Duke Washington State Miami Tennessee Ole Miss Oregon State Mizzou Florida Kansas Kansas State

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football rankings: Lane Kiffin's team falls after first loss