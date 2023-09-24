Advertisement

Where Ole Miss football stands in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after Alabama loss

David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion-Ledger
·1 min read

OXFORD — Ole Miss football's first loss of the season saw the Rebels drop in the rankings for the first time in 2023.

Lane Kiffin's team suffered a 24-10 defeat to Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. As a result, Ole Miss fell from No. 15 to No. 20 in the new AP Poll released on Sunday. The Rebels also fell from No. 16 to No. 20 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Ole Miss is in for another challenge this week, welcoming LSU to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN). The Tigers came in at No. 13 in the AP Poll and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll after a narrow victory over Arkansas this week.

Here's a look at the full polls.

Ole Miss football in the Week 4 AP Poll

  1. Goegia

  2. Michigan

  3. Texas

  4. Ohio State

  5. Florida State

  6. Penn State

  7. Washington

  8. USC

  9. Oregon

  10. Utah

  11. Notre Dame

  12. Alabama

  13. LSU

  14. Oklahoma

  15. North Carolina

  16. Washington State

  17. Duke

  18. Miami

  19. Oregon State

  20. Ole Miss

  21. Tennessee

  22. Florida

  23. Mizzou

  24. Kansas

  25. Fresno State

Ole Miss football in the Week 4 Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Ohio State

  4. Florida State

  5. Texas

  6. USC

  7. Penn State

  8. Washington

  9. Oregon

  10. Utah

  11. Alabama

  12. LSU

  13. Notre Dame

  14. Oklahoma

  15. North Carolina

  16. Duke

  17. Washington State

  18. Miami

  19. Tennessee

  20. Ole Miss

  21. Oregon State

  22. Mizzou

  23. Florida

  24. Kansas

  25. Kansas State

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football rankings: Lane Kiffin's team falls after first loss