Ole Miss football rankings: Where Rebels stand in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after Arkansas

David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion-Ledger
OXFORD — Ole Miss football continued its steady ascent up the polls following a 27-20 victory over Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

That triumph made it two consecutive conference wins for the Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC), who now enter their open week to prepare for a Week 8 meeting with Auburn.

The Rebels moved up from No. 16 to No. 13 in this week's AP Poll. Ole Miss also moved up two spots in the US LBM Coaches Poll to No. 13.

Here's a look at the polls in full.

Ole Miss football in AP Top 25

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Ohio State

  4. Florida State

  5. Oklahoma

  6. Penn State

  7. Washington

  8. Oregon

  9. Texas

  10. USC

  11. Alabama

  12. UNC

  13. Ole Miss

  14. Louisville

  15. Oregon State

  16. Utah

  17. Duke

  18. UCLA

  19. Washington State

  20. Tennessee

  21. Notre Dame

  22. LSU

  23. Kansas

  24. Kentucky

  25. Miami

Ole Miss football in US LBM Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Ohio State

  4. Florida State

  5. Penn State

  6. Washington

  7. Oklahoma

  8. Oregon

  9. USC

  10. Alabama

  11. Texas

  12. UNC

  13. Ole Miss

  14. Oregon State

  15. Louisville

  16. Utah

  17. Tennessee

  18. Duke

  19. Washington State

  20. LSU

  21. Notre Dame

  22. UCLA

  23. Kentucky

  24. Kansas

  25. Mizzou

