Ole Miss football rankings: Where Rebels stand in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after Arkansas
OXFORD — Ole Miss football continued its steady ascent up the polls following a 27-20 victory over Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.
That triumph made it two consecutive conference wins for the Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC), who now enter their open week to prepare for a Week 8 meeting with Auburn.
The Rebels moved up from No. 16 to No. 13 in this week's AP Poll. Ole Miss also moved up two spots in the US LBM Coaches Poll to No. 13.
Here's a look at the polls in full.
Ole Miss football in AP Top 25
Georgia
Michigan
Ohio State
Florida State
Oklahoma
Penn State
Washington
Oregon
Texas
USC
Alabama
UNC
Ole Miss
Louisville
Oregon State
Utah
Duke
UCLA
Washington State
Tennessee
Notre Dame
LSU
Kansas
Kentucky
Miami
Ole Miss football in US LBM Coaches Poll
Georgia
Michigan
Ohio State
Florida State
Penn State
Washington
Oklahoma
Oregon
USC
Alabama
Texas
UNC
Ole Miss
Oregon State
Louisville
Utah
Tennessee
Duke
Washington State
LSU
Notre Dame
UCLA
Kentucky
Kansas
Mizzou
This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football rankings: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll for Rebels