Ole Miss football rankings: Where Rebels stand in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after Arkansas

OXFORD — Ole Miss football continued its steady ascent up the polls following a 27-20 victory over Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

That triumph made it two consecutive conference wins for the Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC), who now enter their open week to prepare for a Week 8 meeting with Auburn.

The Rebels moved up from No. 16 to No. 13 in this week's AP Poll. Ole Miss also moved up two spots in the US LBM Coaches Poll to No. 13.

Here's a look at the polls in full.

Ole Miss football in AP Top 25

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Oklahoma Penn State Washington Oregon Texas USC Alabama UNC Ole Miss Louisville Oregon State Utah Duke UCLA Washington State Tennessee Notre Dame LSU Kansas Kentucky Miami

A RUFF RIDE: Juice Kiffin mocks Mario Cristobal for last-second gaffe vs Georgia Tech: 'He took a knee'

Ole Miss football in US LBM Coaches Poll

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Penn State Washington Oklahoma Oregon USC Alabama Texas UNC Ole Miss Oregon State Louisville Utah Tennessee Duke Washington State LSU Notre Dame UCLA Kentucky Kansas Mizzou

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football rankings: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll for Rebels