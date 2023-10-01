Where Ole Miss football ranks in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after win over LSU
OXFORD — It was a weekend of climbing for Ole Miss football and its fans.
On Saturday, the goalpost was the object to be scaled – by one fan, anyway – after the Rebels topped LSU in a dramatic 55-49 affair. Sunday, Ole Miss scaled the rankings.
Ole Miss fan didn't know how to act after upsetting LSU 💀🤣
(via @BradLoganCOTE) pic.twitter.com/P4o8wxuhdI
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2023
The Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) entered the week at No. 20 in both the AP Poll and the US LBM Coaches Poll. They were rewarded for their victory in both polls, ascending to No. 16 in the AP Poll and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll.
Here's a look at the full polls.
Ole Miss football AP Poll ranking
Georgia
Michigan
Texas
Ohio State
Florida State
Penn State
Washington
Oregon
USC
Notre Dame
Alabama
Oklahoma
Washington State
North Carolina
Oregon State
Ole Miss
Miami
Utah
Duke
Kentucky
Mizzou
Tennessee
LSU
Fresno State
Louisville
Ole Miss football Coaches Poll ranking
Georgia
Michigan
Ohio State
Texas
Florida State
Penn State
USC
Washington
Oregon
Alabama
Notre Dame
Oklahoma
North Carolina
Washington State
Ole Miss
Oregon State
Miami
Tennessee
Utah
Kentucky
Duke
Mizzou
LSU
Fresno State
Louisville
This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football rankings: Where Rebels land in AP Poll after LSU win