Advertisement
Breaking News:

Red Sox announce longtime pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at 57

Where Ole Miss football ranks in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after win over LSU

David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion-Ledger
·1 min read

OXFORD — It was a weekend of climbing for Ole Miss football and its fans.

On Saturday, the goalpost was the object to be scaled – by one fan, anyway – after the Rebels topped LSU in a dramatic 55-49 affair. Sunday, Ole Miss scaled the rankings.

The Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) entered the week at No. 20 in both the AP Poll and the US LBM Coaches Poll. They were rewarded for their victory in both polls, ascending to No. 16 in the AP Poll and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll.

Here's a look at the full polls.

Ole Miss football AP Poll ranking

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Texas

  4. Ohio State

  5. Florida State

  6. Penn State

  7. Washington

  8. Oregon

  9. USC

  10. Notre Dame

  11. Alabama

  12. Oklahoma

  13. Washington State

  14. North Carolina

  15. Oregon State

  16. Ole Miss

  17. Miami

  18. Utah

  19. Duke

  20. Kentucky

  21. Mizzou

  22. Tennessee

  23. LSU

  24. Fresno State

  25. Louisville

Ole Miss football Coaches Poll ranking

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Ohio State

  4. Texas

  5. Florida State

  6. Penn State

  7. USC

  8. Washington

  9. Oregon

  10. Alabama

  11. Notre Dame

  12. Oklahoma

  13. North Carolina

  14. Washington State

  15. Ole Miss

  16. Oregon State

  17. Miami

  18. Tennessee

  19. Utah

  20. Kentucky

  21. Duke

  22. Mizzou

  23. LSU

  24. Fresno State

  25. Louisville

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football rankings: Where Rebels land in AP Poll after LSU win