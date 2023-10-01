Where Ole Miss football ranks in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after win over LSU

OXFORD — It was a weekend of climbing for Ole Miss football and its fans.

On Saturday, the goalpost was the object to be scaled – by one fan, anyway – after the Rebels topped LSU in a dramatic 55-49 affair. Sunday, Ole Miss scaled the rankings.

Ole Miss fan didn't know how to act after upsetting LSU 💀🤣



(via @BradLoganCOTE) pic.twitter.com/P4o8wxuhdI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2023

The Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) entered the week at No. 20 in both the AP Poll and the US LBM Coaches Poll. They were rewarded for their victory in both polls, ascending to No. 16 in the AP Poll and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll.

Here's a look at the full polls.

Ole Miss football AP Poll ranking

Georgia Michigan Texas Ohio State Florida State Penn State Washington Oregon USC Notre Dame Alabama Oklahoma Washington State North Carolina Oregon State Ole Miss Miami Utah Duke Kentucky Mizzou Tennessee LSU Fresno State Louisville

Ole Miss football Coaches Poll ranking

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Texas Florida State Penn State USC Washington Oregon Alabama Notre Dame Oklahoma North Carolina Washington State Ole Miss Oregon State Miami Tennessee Utah Kentucky Duke Mizzou LSU Fresno State Louisville

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football rankings: Where Rebels land in AP Poll after LSU win