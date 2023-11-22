Advertisement

Where Ole Miss football landed in College Football Playoff rankings heading into Egg Bowl

David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
·1 min read

OXFORD — Ole Miss football moved up in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, which were announced on Tuesday night.

Lane Kiffin's team rose from No. 13 to No. 12, overtaking Oregon State.

The Rebels hold quality wins over No. 23 Tulane and No. 14 LSU. Their two losses came on the road against top 10 teams in Georgia and No. 8 Alabama.

Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC) concludes its regular season on the road against Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6) in the Egg Bowl on Thursday (6:30 p.m., ESPN).

For the Rebels to play in a New Year's Six bowl game for the second time in four seasons under Kiffin, they'll have to beat their in-state rivals and get some help to leapfrog the likes of Missouri and Penn State.

Here's a look at the full rankings:

Ole Miss football in the College Football Playoff rankings

  1. Georgia

  2. Ohio State

  3. Michigan

  4. Washington

  5. Florida State

  6. Oregon

  7. Texas

  8. Alabama

  9. Mizzou

  10. Louisville

  11. Penn State

  12. Ole Miss

  13. Oklahoma

  14. LSU

  15. Arizona

  16. Oregon State

  17. Iowa

  18. Notre Dame

  19. Kansas State

  20. Oklahoma State

  21. Tennessee

  22. NC State

  23. Tulane

  24. Clemson

  25. Liberty

