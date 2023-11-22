Where Ole Miss football landed in College Football Playoff rankings heading into Egg Bowl

OXFORD — Ole Miss football moved up in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, which were announced on Tuesday night.

Lane Kiffin's team rose from No. 13 to No. 12, overtaking Oregon State.

The Rebels hold quality wins over No. 23 Tulane and No. 14 LSU. Their two losses came on the road against top 10 teams in Georgia and No. 8 Alabama.

Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC) concludes its regular season on the road against Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6) in the Egg Bowl on Thursday (6:30 p.m., ESPN).

For the Rebels to play in a New Year's Six bowl game for the second time in four seasons under Kiffin, they'll have to beat their in-state rivals and get some help to leapfrog the likes of Missouri and Penn State.

Here's a look at the full rankings:

Ole Miss football in the College Football Playoff rankings

Georgia Ohio State Michigan Washington Florida State Oregon Texas Alabama Mizzou Louisville Penn State Ole Miss Oklahoma LSU Arizona Oregon State Iowa Notre Dame Kansas State Oklahoma State Tennessee NC State Tulane Clemson Liberty

