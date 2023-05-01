Where’s Oklahoma in USA TODAY Sports post spring Big 12 Power Rankings?

This offseason has largely been considered a strong one for the Oklahoma Sooners. They made additions on the defensive side of the football that should help improve a defense that was one of the worst in college football a year ago.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean they will be better. Though the talent is improved on defense, will that be enough to overshadow the losses on the offensive side of the ball?

Oklahoma should be better than 6-7 in 2023. How much better is anyone’s guess? Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports isn’t ready to put the Sooners back in the Big 12 title game, but believes they’ll be one of the teams that will be in contention in 2023.

Here’s a look at Smith’s post-spring Big 12 power rankings for 2023.

Texas Longhorns

Oct 15, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) calls a play from the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not surprising to see the Texas Longhorns at the top of any preseason power rankings heading into 2023. After an improved 2022, the arrow appears to be pointing up for Steve Sarkisian and Quinn Ewers. They have a strong offensive line and great set of wide receivers, which should mitigate the loss of Bijan Robinson to the NFL draft.

How they replace their defensive draft picks up the middle will be something to watch.

Kansas State Wildcats

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) makes a pass during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The return of Will Howard, who had a breakout season in 2022, bodes well for Kansas State. Chris Klieman has proven to be one of the better coaches in the Big 12, getting the most out of his roster since arriving in Manhattan.

The loss of Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah looms large, but expect the Wildcats to have a plan.

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Red Team’s Dillon Gabriel (8) throws the ball during a spring scrimmage game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Nathan Fisk, The Oklahoman

Third in the Big 12 preseason power rankings is a reasonable estimation for the Oklahoma Sooners. After a 6-7 season, there are lingering questions about the head coach and the defense. If they can’t improve from what they were last year, they won’t be much better than a six-win team.

Oklahoma’s going to be at least three wins better in 2023 than they were a year ago. But will they be good enough to get back into the Big 12 title game?

TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 29, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes yells at an official during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

No Max Duggan. No Kendre Miller. No Steve Avila. No Quentin Johnson. Big problem? TCU had a league-high eight players drafted in 2023. That’s a lot of talent to replace on that side of the ball.

Most importantly, the heart of the Horned Frogs, Duggan, is gone. Can they replicate the magic they had in 2022? We’re doubtful here at Sooners Wire.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Sep 24, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire sings the school song after the Red Raiders defeated the Texas Longhorns in overtime at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders showed a lot of promise in 2022. Picking up wins over Oklahoma and Texas are huge confidence builders for a program on the rise. With Tyler Shough returning for 2023, the Red Raiders are a team to keep an eye on for Big 12 contention.

Baylor Bears

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Quarterback Blake Shapen #12 of the Baylor Bears passes the ball during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Baylor is a team that is hard to get a handle on. They were bad in Dave Aranda’s first year, won the Big 12 title in his second season, and then fell back to the middle of the pack in 2023.

Blake Shapen’s back at quarterback, but he hasn’t proven to be consistent enough as a passer to bank on the Bears offense.

UCF Knights

Nov 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) passes the ball against the Tulane Green Wave during the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

The Knights are the national favorite of the four teams entering the Big 12 to have the best first season in the league. There’s reason for that. Of the four joining the conference, only UCF is returning its quarterback, John Rhys Plumlee. That matters.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Oct 8, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcat fans cheer during the second half against the Temple Owls at Nippert Stadium. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

New head coach entering a new conference. That doesn’t bode well for the Cincinnati Bearcats, who lost Luke Fickell to Wisconsin and quarterback Ben Bryant to the transfer portal.

The Bearcats will be going with former Florida and Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones. In Jones’ best season in 2021, he threw 13 interceptions. That won’t bode well in the Big 12, where defenses are improving. Still, his ability to run and throw will give Big 12 defenses fits.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State has some really good pieces in Brennan Presley and Collin Oliver. But it’s hard to argue they’re in a better position at quarterback going from Spencer Sanders to Alan Bowman. Injuries during his tenure at Texas Tech limited his upside.

Bowman spent the last two seasons in Michigan learning from Jim Harbaugh. With time to rest and recuperate, perhaps his body will be in a better spot to finally put together a healthy season that keeps Oklahoma State at the top of the conference.

BYU Cougars

Dec 17, 2022; Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani SitakeÊblows a kiss to fans after being given a Gatorade bath after defeating the Southern Methodist Mustangs at University Stadium (Albuquerque). Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

The BYU Cougars will be making their first conference appearance since becoming independent in 2011. They’re a team that has the mentality to play with the Power Five. The question in year one is do they have the talent. Kedon Slovis transferred in from Pitt to take the reigns at quarterback, and the Cougars added Oklahoma State offensive tackle, Caleb Etienne.

They’ll be a tough matchup for everyone in the Big 12, but what’s their ceiling in year one?

Houston Cougars

Oct 1, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Clayton Tune is off to the NFL, but Dana Holgerson brought in former Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith to lead the offense. Smith was a productive player for the Red Raiders, but a coaching change and turnovers limited his potential with Joey McGuire.

There’s potential for Houston to make some noise, but the Cougars have to get better defensively. They allowed 32.2 points per game in 2022, 112th in the nation. It doesn’t get any easier jumping to the Big 12 where offenses like Texas and Texas Tech await.

Kansas Jayhawks

Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) heads towards the end zone during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas is an interesting team. They finished the 2021 season strong and started 2022 even hotter. But they fell off in the second half of the season. After playing so many close games, and with an injury to Jalon Daniels, the Jayhawks struggled to hang with the Big 12 over the final two months of the season.

They lost seven of their last eight games and allowed 35 points or more in each of those losses. The offense will help keep Kansas in some games, but if their 124th ranked scoring defense can’t improve, the Jayhawks won’t either.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia was another team at the bottom of the conference that struggled on the defensive side of the ball. The offense had its moments, but was met with inconsistency with J.T. Daniels and Garrett Greene at the helm. Greene returns and will battle with Nico Marchiol for the starting quarterback job in 2023.

The defense will be without Dante Stills, who finally went off to the NFL. Will they be able to improve without their tone-setter at defensive tackle?

Iowa State Cyclones

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) hands off to running back Eli Sanders (6) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State had the opposite issue that Kansas, West Virginia, and Houston had. Their defense was great last season, but Hunter Dekkers and the offense struggled to put points on the board. And struggled might be putting it nicely.

They averaged 20.2 points per game, which ranked 114th in the nation. That’s also the same amount of points the defense allowed. There’s no margin for error with the Cyclones. Unless they can improve offensively, they’ll stay in the basement of the Big 12.

