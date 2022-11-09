Where’s Oklahoma in team recruiting rankings after Colton Vasek’s flip to Texas?

Colton Vasek’s flip to Texas was surprising but perhaps not nearly as surprising as the commitment, to begin with. Vasek comes from a family of Longhorns and lives in Austin. So, the fact that Brent Venables, Miguel Chavis, and Todd Bates were able to pull the commitment in the first place was pretty impressive, even if it only last for a few months.

While Vasek was the ninth highest-rated commit for the Sooners before flipping to Texas, he’s a good player with a lot of potential. It’s a loss for Oklahoma. Vasek marks the second flip from Oklahoma in the last couple of weeks after three-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer turned his commitment from the Sooners to Miami.

It’s a bummer to lose commitments, but it’s not a sign that confidence is fading in the Sooners. There’s still work to be done to lock in the 2023 recruiting class, but Oklahoma is still trending toward a top 10 and maybe even a top five class in 2023.

With the decommitment of Colton Vasek, let’s take a look at where Oklahoma stands in the 247Sports and On3 team recruiting rankings for the 2023 cycle.

Alabama Crimson Tide

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star Safety Caleb Downs, Hoschton, Ga.

247Sports Team Ranking: 1

On3 Team Ranking: 1

For more coverage on Alabama, check out Roll Tide Wire.

Georgia Bulldogs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star CB A.J. Harris, Phenix City, Ala.

247Sports Team Ranking: 2

On3 Team Ranking: 2

For more on the Georgia Bulldogs, check out UGA Wire.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star Safety Peyton Bowen, Denton, Texas

247Sports Team Ranking: 3

On3 Team Ranking: 3

For more coverage of Notre Dame, visit Fighting Irish Wire.

LSU Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr., Baton Rouge, La.

247Sports Team Ranking: 4

On3 Team Ranking: 5

Check out LSU Wire for more coverage of the Tigers

Ohio State Buckeyes

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Top Rated Commit: 5-star WR Brandon Inniss, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

247Sports Team Ranking: 5

On3 Team Ranking: 4

For more on Ohio State, check out Buckeyes Wire.

Texas Longhorns

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Arch Manning, New Orleans, La.

247Sports Team Ranking: 5

On3 Team Ranking: 6

Check out Longhorns Wire for more coverage of the Texas Longhorns

Miami Hurricanes

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain, Lakeland, Fla.

247Sports Team Ranking: 7

On3 Team Ranking: 7

Oklahoma Sooners

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Jackson Arnold, Denton, Texas

247Sports Team Ranking: 8

On3 Team Ranking: 8

Florida Gators

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale, Ala.

247Sports Team Ranking: 9

On3 Team Ranking: 9

For more coverage on the Florida Gators, check out Gators Wire.

Clemson Tigers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Christopher Vizzina, Birmingham, Ala.

247Sports Team Ranking: 10

On3 Team Ranking: 10

For more Clemson coverage, check out Clemson Wire.

Tennessee Volunteers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Nicholaus Iamaleava, Downey, Calif.

247Sports Team Ranking: 11

On3 Team Ranking: 14

For more on Tennessee, check out Vols Wire.

Oregon Ducks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Dante Moore, Detroit, Mich.

247Sports Team Ranking: 12

On3 Team Ranking: 11

For more on Oregon, check out Ducks Wire.

USC Trojans

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos, Cali.

247Sports Team Ranking: 13

On3 Team Ranking: 13

For more on USC, check out Trojans Wire.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star IOL Alex Birchmeier, Ashburn, Va.

247Sports Team Ranking: 14

On3 Team Ranking: 12

For more Penn State coverage, check out Nittany Lions Wire.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star IOL Markee Anderson, Roebuck S.C.

247Sports Team Ranking: 15

On3 Team Ranking: 16

Arkansas Razorbacks

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star TE Shamar Easter, Ashdown, Ark.

247Sports Team Ranking: 16

On3 Team Ranking: 18

For more coverage on the Arkansas Razorbacks, check out Razorbacks Wire.

Louisville Cardinals

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star RB Reuben Owens, El Campo, Texas

247Sports Team Ranking: 17

On3 Team Ranking: 19

Florida State Seminoles

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star WR Hykeem Williams, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

247Sports Team Ranking: 18

On3 Team Ranking: 17

North Carolina Tar Heels

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star EDGE Jaybron Harvey, Durham, N.C.

247Sports Team Ranking: 19

On3 Team Ranking: 21

For more North Carolina coverage, check out Tar Heels Wire.

Baylor Bears

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star QB Austin Novosad, Dripping Springs, Texas

247Sports Team Ranking: 20

On3 Team Ranking: 24

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star EDGE Isaiah Crawford, Post, Texas

247Sports Team Ranking: 21

On3 Team Ranking: 25

TCU Horned Frogs

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star WR Cordale Russell, Mesquite, Texas

247Sports Team Ranking: 22

On3 Team Ranking: 27

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star DL David Hicks, Katy, Texas

247Sports Team Ranking: 23

On3 Team Ranking: 15

For more coverage on Texas A&M, check out Aggies Wire.

Michigan Wolverines

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star edge Enow Etta, Colleyville, Texas

247Sports Team Ranking: 24

On3 Team Ranking: 26

For more Michigan coverage, check out Wolverines Wire.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Top Rated Commit: 4-star S Daeh McCullough, South Bend, Ind.

247Sports Team Ranking: 25

On3 Team Ranking: 28

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire