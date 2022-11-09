Where’s Oklahoma in team recruiting rankings after Colton Vasek’s flip to Texas?
Colton Vasek’s flip to Texas was surprising but perhaps not nearly as surprising as the commitment, to begin with. Vasek comes from a family of Longhorns and lives in Austin. So, the fact that Brent Venables, Miguel Chavis, and Todd Bates were able to pull the commitment in the first place was pretty impressive, even if it only last for a few months.
While Vasek was the ninth highest-rated commit for the Sooners before flipping to Texas, he’s a good player with a lot of potential. It’s a loss for Oklahoma. Vasek marks the second flip from Oklahoma in the last couple of weeks after three-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer turned his commitment from the Sooners to Miami.
It’s a bummer to lose commitments, but it’s not a sign that confidence is fading in the Sooners. There’s still work to be done to lock in the 2023 recruiting class, but Oklahoma is still trending toward a top 10 and maybe even a top five class in 2023.
With the decommitment of Colton Vasek, let’s take a look at where Oklahoma stands in the 247Sports and On3 team recruiting rankings for the 2023 cycle.
Alabama Crimson Tide
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 5-star Safety Caleb Downs, Hoschton, Ga.
247Sports Team Ranking: 1
On3 Team Ranking: 1
For more coverage on Alabama, check out Roll Tide Wire.
[listicle id=75132]
[listicle id=75103]
Georgia Bulldogs
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 5-star CB A.J. Harris, Phenix City, Ala.
247Sports Team Ranking: 2
On3 Team Ranking: 2
For more on the Georgia Bulldogs, check out UGA Wire.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 5-star Safety Peyton Bowen, Denton, Texas
247Sports Team Ranking: 3
On3 Team Ranking: 3
For more coverage of Notre Dame, visit Fighting Irish Wire.
LSU Tigers
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 4-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr., Baton Rouge, La.
247Sports Team Ranking: 4
On3 Team Ranking: 5
Check out LSU Wire for more coverage of the Tigers
Ohio State Buckeyes
Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
Top Rated Commit: 5-star WR Brandon Inniss, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
247Sports Team Ranking: 5
On3 Team Ranking: 4
For more on Ohio State, check out Buckeyes Wire.
Texas Longhorns
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Arch Manning, New Orleans, La.
247Sports Team Ranking: 5
On3 Team Ranking: 6
Check out Longhorns Wire for more coverage of the Texas Longhorns
Miami Hurricanes
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain, Lakeland, Fla.
247Sports Team Ranking: 7
On3 Team Ranking: 7
Oklahoma Sooners
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Jackson Arnold, Denton, Texas
247Sports Team Ranking: 8
On3 Team Ranking: 8
Florida Gators
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 4-star DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale, Ala.
247Sports Team Ranking: 9
On3 Team Ranking: 9
For more coverage on the Florida Gators, check out Gators Wire.
Clemson Tigers
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Christopher Vizzina, Birmingham, Ala.
247Sports Team Ranking: 10
On3 Team Ranking: 10
For more Clemson coverage, check out Clemson Wire.
Tennessee Volunteers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Nicholaus Iamaleava, Downey, Calif.
247Sports Team Ranking: 11
On3 Team Ranking: 14
For more on Tennessee, check out Vols Wire.
Oregon Ducks
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Dante Moore, Detroit, Mich.
247Sports Team Ranking: 12
On3 Team Ranking: 11
For more on Oregon, check out Ducks Wire.
USC Trojans
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos, Cali.
247Sports Team Ranking: 13
On3 Team Ranking: 13
For more on USC, check out Trojans Wire.
Penn State Nittany Lions
Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 4-star IOL Alex Birchmeier, Ashburn, Va.
247Sports Team Ranking: 14
On3 Team Ranking: 12
For more Penn State coverage, check out Nittany Lions Wire.
South Carolina Gamecocks
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 4-star IOL Markee Anderson, Roebuck S.C.
247Sports Team Ranking: 15
On3 Team Ranking: 16
Arkansas Razorbacks
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 4-star TE Shamar Easter, Ashdown, Ark.
247Sports Team Ranking: 16
On3 Team Ranking: 18
For more coverage on the Arkansas Razorbacks, check out Razorbacks Wire.
Louisville Cardinals
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 5-star RB Reuben Owens, El Campo, Texas
247Sports Team Ranking: 17
On3 Team Ranking: 19
Florida State Seminoles
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 5-star WR Hykeem Williams, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
247Sports Team Ranking: 18
On3 Team Ranking: 17
North Carolina Tar Heels
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 4-star EDGE Jaybron Harvey, Durham, N.C.
247Sports Team Ranking: 19
On3 Team Ranking: 21
For more North Carolina coverage, check out Tar Heels Wire.
Baylor Bears
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 4-star QB Austin Novosad, Dripping Springs, Texas
247Sports Team Ranking: 20
On3 Team Ranking: 24
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 4-star EDGE Isaiah Crawford, Post, Texas
247Sports Team Ranking: 21
On3 Team Ranking: 25
TCU Horned Frogs
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 4-star WR Cordale Russell, Mesquite, Texas
247Sports Team Ranking: 22
On3 Team Ranking: 27
Texas A&M Aggies
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 5-star DL David Hicks, Katy, Texas
247Sports Team Ranking: 23
On3 Team Ranking: 15
For more coverage on Texas A&M, check out Aggies Wire.
Michigan Wolverines
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Top Rated Commit: 4-star edge Enow Etta, Colleyville, Texas
247Sports Team Ranking: 24
On3 Team Ranking: 26
For more Michigan coverage, check out Wolverines Wire.
Cincinnati Bearcats
Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK