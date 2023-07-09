Where is Oklahoma State football's 2024 recruiting class strongest?

STILLWATER — Back on June 11, Oklahoma State had six high school football players committed in the 2024 recruiting class.

But before the calendar turned to July, the Cowboys doubled that number, finishing the month strong with additions in a variety of areas before adding another commitment on July 4.

Mike Gundy and his staff have addressed nearly every position group already and will go forward with a focus on building depth in the class over the next five-plus months.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Because of the rise in transfer portal additions, few programs are signing a full class of 25 prospects any longer, instead reserving a few spots for transfers. Because of that, the total number of signings will be a moving target, based on what happens with outgoing transfers in December and January.

But for now, the Pokes have formed a solid foundation. Here’s a look at three strengths of the 2024 class to this point.

More: How has Oklahoma State football fared with four-star recruits the past decade?

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy speaks to the press during a practice on April 10 at Sherman E. Smith Training Center in Stillwater.

Defensive prospects at all levels

First-year defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo is getting his first taste of recruiting at the Power Five level, and so far, the results look promising.

Advertisement

Working with co-defensive coordinator Joe Bob Clements, he has helped land four linebackers among the eight defensive commits.

And all four have varied skillsets. Gunnar Wilson of Melissa, Texas, is the bigger of the two traditional linebackers at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, a bit bigger than Texarkana, Texas, product Jaylen Boardley.

The most recent additions to the class, Temerrick Johnson of Midlothian, Texas, and Jonathan Agumadu of McKinney, Texas, are more built for the outside linebacker spot that can also double as an extra defensive end in pass-rush situations.

Johnson is skinny for now, at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, but is cut from the cloth of Collin Oliver, with highlight video that shows quick-twitch speed off the edge.

Advertisement

The class includes three safeties, the highest-rated of which is Mansfield, Texas, native Landyn Cleveland.

When Gundy reallocated more scholarships to defense a few years ago, one of the goals was adding more players weighing in the 180-200 range who can run, cover and tackle. Maybe they fit in as defensive backs, maybe they grow into linebackers, maybe they fill spots as special-teams contributors.

Regardless, there’s room for guys like that to find ways onto the field, and this group of defensive backs fit the idea.

And late last month, OSU added a defensive lineman, Armstrong Nnodim, who had been committed to Rice. At 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, he could offer some versatility on the new-look three-man front.

Advertisement

More: Which players are committed to Oklahoma State football in the 2024 recruiting class?

Stillwater High tight end Josh Ford (8) was the first player committed to Oklahoma State in the 2024 recruiting class.

Variety on offense

The 2024 recruiting popped early with in-state commitments on the offensive side.

It began in the shadow of Boone Pickens Stadium when Stillwater High tight end Josh Ford committed. Part of the refocus on improving the run game is a different way of identifying tight ends who fit. And the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Ford is ideal.

Rodney Fields, the running back who is making the move from Southeast to Del City this summer, followed with his commitment a couple weeks later.

The class has since added a pair of offensive linemen and the highest-rated offensive player in the group, Tre Griffiths, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver from Keller, Texas.

Advertisement

OSU will certainly add more prospects at receiver and on the offensive line as the class fills out.

The most notable absence from the class is a quarterback, but the Cowboys are in a unique situation with a strong group of young players at the position, meaning they don’t have to add one in this class. Efforts have mostly targeted San Mateo, California, product Maealiuaki Smith, who has said he plans to announce a decision before the beginning of football season.

More: Big 12 football media days are around the corner. Here are the players set to attend.

Strong momentum to close summer

A year ago at this time, the Cowboys had nine players committed. So the strong pull in the month of June helped position themselves for what is becoming a slower period in the recruiting calendar.

Advertisement

The last two years, OSU has had three total commitments between July and October, with momentum building back up in November and December.

Also over the last two years, OSU has signed 17 high school or junior college prospects in the December signing period, with a few more being added in February — a shift that is becoming necessary because of the December movement in the transfer portal.

With 12 commitments already in the 2024 class, the Cowboys likely are already halfway full, which makes for less December scrambling.

More: Undersized at Del City, Anthony Goodlow now is a key Oklahoma State football transfer

Advertisement

Oklahoma State 2024 commits

Here’s a look at the players committed to Oklahoma State for football in the class of 2024:

Name, Position, Height, Weight, Hometown (School)

Jaylen Boardley, LB, 6-0, 190, Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove)

Landyn Cleveland, S, 6-0, 185, Mansfield, Texas (Legacy)

Rodney Fields, RB, 5-9, 187, Del City

Josh Ford, TE, 6-5, 230, Stillwater

Tre Griffiths, WR, 6-3, 205, Keller, Texas

Caleb Hackleman, OL, 6-6, 275, Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove)

Chauncey Johnson, OL, 6-4, 295, Lonoke, Arkansas

Temerrick Johnson, OLB/DE, 6-3, 205, Midlothian, Texas (Heritage)

David Kabongo, S, 5-11, 180, Trophy Club, Texas (Byron Nelson)

Willie Nelson, DB, 5-9, 170, Longview, Texas

Armstrong Nnodim, DL, 6-2, 250, Mesquite, Texas (Horn)

Gunnar Wilson, LB, 6-2, 210, Melissa, Texas

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football 2024 recruiting class forms strong foundation