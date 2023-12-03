Where Oklahoma State football ranks in AP, coaches poll & CFP rankings after loss to Texas

The Oklahoma State football team fell in the AP Top 25, AFCA Coaches Poll and College Football Playoff Rankings on Sunday.

The Cowboys, who lost to Texas 49-21 in the Big 12 title game Saturday in Arlington, Texas, are now ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25, No. 21 in the coaches poll and No. 20 in the CFP rankings.

Last week, Oklahoma State was No. 19 in the AP Top 25 and coaches poll and No. 18 in the CFP rankings.

The Cowboys have a 9-4 overall record, including a 7-3 mark in Big 12 play, and will play Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 27. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Here are the rankings:

Nov 25, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrates his touchdown with Braden Cassity (90) in the first overtime of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

AP Top 25

1. Michigan (13-0)

2. Washington (13-0)

3. Texas (12-1)

4. Florida State (13-0)

5. Alabama (12-1)

6. Georgia (12-1)

7. Ohio State (11-1)

8. Oregon (11-2)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. OU (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Arizona (9-3)

15. Notre Dame (9-3)

16. Louisville (10-3)

17. SMU (11-2)

18. Liberty (13-0)

19. North Carolina State (9-3)

20. Iowa (10-3)

21. Oregon State (8-4)

22. Oklahoma State (9-4)

23. Tulane (11-2)

24. James Madison (11-1)

25. Tennessee (8-4)

AFCA Coaches Poll

1. Michigan (13-0)

2. Washington (13-0)

3. Florida State (13-0)

T-4. Texas (12-1)

T-4. Alabama (12-1)

6. Georgia (12-1)

7. Ohio State (11-1)

8. Oregon (11-2)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. OU (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Arizona (9-3)

15. Louisville (10-3)

16. Notre Dame (9-3)

17. Iowa (10-3)

18. North Carolina State (9-3)

19. SMU (11-2)

20. Liberty (13-0)

21. Oklahoma State (9-4)

22. Oregon State (8-4)

23. Tennessee (8-4)

24. Tulane (11-2)

25. James Madison (11-1)

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Michigan (13-0)

2. Washington (13-0)

3. Texas (12-1)

4. Alabama (12-1)

5. Florida State (13-0)

6. Georgia (12-1)

7. Ohio State (11-1)

8. Oregon (11-2)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. OU (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Arizona (9-3)

15. Louisville (10-3)

16. Notre Dame (9-3)

17. Iowa (10-3)

18. North Carolina State (9-3)

19. Oregon State (8-4)

20. Oklahoma State (9-4)

21. Tennessee (8-4)

22. Clemson (8-4)

23. Liberty (13-0)

24. SMU (11-2)

25. Kansas State (8-4)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where Oklahoma State football ranks in AP, coaches and CFP rankings