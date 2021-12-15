Where do the Oklahoma Sooners stand with several big name 2022 recruits?

We’ve reached the last month of the year, which means that another college football recruiting cycle is entering its third and final act. Much like any movie, the plot of this particular movie has evolved and we’ve finally reached the endgame where we find out where the movie’s journey has taken all of the characters.

For college football, the movie is the world of recruiting and its twists and turns sometimes feel like it could only be penned by a decorated Hollywood writer.

For the Oklahoma Sooners, the last month or so has been a roller coaster of crazy proportions, and their recruiting world was turned upside down. They lost their head coach of the last five years to USC and had a week-long search to find his replacement. The week of uncertainty cost them recruits across the 2022 and 2023 classes. Bob Stoops and Sooners assistants, followed by the additions of Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby have helped them recover their 2022 recruiting class, providing optimism that 2023 will see similar results.

There is no time like the present and that’s where we are with the Sooners’ 2022 class. Sooners Wire has made it easy to track all of the 2022 commitments with this handy-dandy tracker. With the early signing period already here and the official national signing day in February, a hefty amount of those names will put ink to paper and officially complete the paperwork to become Oklahoma Sooners.

The Sooners are still out on the recruiting trail trying to swing last-minute recruits to join this class. We’ve compiled a list notable names that are trending up or down with the Sooners and updates on other players who are or were Sooners commits below.

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, DL

Since October, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy was going to be the highest-rated recruit for the Sooners 2022 recruiting class.

After a long recruitment spearheaded by Calvin Thibodeaux, the Sooners ultimately earned the edge over the Texas A&M Aggies who narrowly missed out.

With Lincoln Riley’s departure and Thibodeaux not being kept around by Brent Venables, Dindy reneged on his commitment and went with A&M mostly in part because of his comfort with Elijah Moore, his primary recruiter at A&M and the defensive tackles coach there too.

The Sooners are out as Dindy has officially signed and submitted his paperwork to be an Aggie. It’s a tough pill to swallow but it’s the nature of the game when you have major staff upheaval.

Derrick Moore, DE

Derrick Moore was another former Sooners commit that bounced when news of Riley’s departure shook the college football world.

The Baltimore product hasn’t had any contact with any of the current Oklahoma staff and if they did it was far from productive as Moore’s 247Sports page looks as if Michigan can seal the deal at any moment.

Moore had as much upside as anyone but his level of comfort tanked when Riley left and even more so when Cain was not retained.

If Michigan ends up being his destination, he will have an opportunity to replace some of the production sure to be gone when Aidan Hutchinson departs for the NFL.

Jaren Kanak, ATH

Jaren Kanak is an unfamiliar name to many Sooners fans largely in part because he’s not been tied to anything Oklahoma-related until recently.

There’s a crystal ball from Steve Wiltfong of 247Sport that has him going to Oklahoma.

Kanak is a Clemson commit and listed as an athlete but projects to play linebacker in college. He’s a terrific multi-sport athlete and runs track as well.

He’s a developmental guy with a lot of tools that the Sooners would love to add to their linebacker room. While Brent Venables may not push for the kid out of respect for Clemson, there’s reason to believe the kid could reach out to Venables and ask him if there’s a spot for him at Oklahoma to which Venables probably won’t say no. Something to watch for sure.

Jovontae Barnes, RB

In all likelihood, Jovontae Barnes is probably the last offensive skill player the Sooners look to be in play for as this recruiting cycle comes to a close.

Barnes is a physical runner out of Las Vegas and has a fantastic relationship with another former Las Vegas prep product in Sooners running back coach DeMarco Murray.

Barnes plans to sign early and then announce his decision at the Under Armour All-American game in January. The Sooners love their spot and rightfully so. Kenny Dillingham of FSU was his first offer so he’s got FSU firmly in this race.

Riley also brought Tashard Choice onto his staff at USC to help make up lost ground on Barnes.

Ultimately, I think Oklahoma comes out on top here. A great relationship with Murray who has lived Barnes’ exact experiences seems like an easy sell. Only time will tell.

Ahmad Moten, DL

Ahmad Moten is another new target on the Sooners’ radar since Venables took over the program. The Sooners never offered under the previous regime but Venables felt comfortable enough to send Moten one. At 6-foot-3 and about 300 pounds, Moten figures to be a massive space-eater on the interior. Brent Venables has always valued those types for the interior of his defense and he’s continuing that trend here.

After an official visit Moten’s status remains up in the air but with West Virginia, Iowa State, West Virginia, and UNC in the mix the Sooners are going to have to truly compete for this commitment.

If they get him, it’s an earned commit. Moten looks to be someone that signs in February so his situation looks like something to monitor.

Devon Campbell, OL

Devon Campbell represents a major longshot for Oklahoma. It’s hard to say they’ve ever been in the driver’s seat but they’ve also not been out of the running at all.

For the longest of time, it seemed as if Texas was all but a foregone conclusion for this consensus top 25 offensive line recruit. After the Longhorns secured three massive offensive line commitments, maybe just maybe, Campbell rethinks that decision.

One would imagine Campbell isn’t too keen on a crowded depth chart. So why wouldn’t any of the other schools in his top five not get an opportunity to court him?

LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, and USC were the other schools on his short-list with Georgia getting a visit recently as well.

With national signing day coming in February, teams have time to court Campbell in hopes to land his signature?

Bill Bedenbaugh has some real pull and his recruits love him. Could he possibly backdoor Oklahoma into a position to win out? That remains to be seen but what is for certain is that this recruitment isn’t a lock like everyone thought.

