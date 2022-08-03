Where do the Oklahoma Sooners rank in Power Five wins since 2000?

Few teams in college football have been as successful as the Oklahoma Sooners. They’re fifth all-time in wins and fifth all-time in win percentage among teams with at least 100 games played at the Division I or FBS level.

But not all wins are created equal. Teams like Alabama certainly have the best program reputation over the last decade because of their success in the College Football Playoff, as does Clemson. Ohio State is another program that is considered among the best in the nation over the last decade.

Though the Sooners haven’t had as much success in the College Football Playoff, they’ve been one of the best teams in the country since the turn of the millennium. According to Fox College Football, the Oklahoma Sooners are among the top teams in the country in wins against Power Five teams since the year 2000. Let’s see where they rank!

10. Florida Gators - 155

Jan 8, 2007; Glendale, AZ, USA; Florida Gators quarterback (15) Tim Tebow runs with the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker James Laurinaitis (33) in the second half of the BCS National Championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Florida won the game 41-14. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

9. Texas Longhorns - 146

Jan 4, 2006; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young (10) in action against the Southern California Trojans during the 2006 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Longhorns defeated the Trojans 41-38. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network

8. LSU Tigers - 153

Dec 7, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates his fourth passing touchdown in the third quarter against Georgia Bulldogs in the 2019 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

T6. USC Trojans - 161

Dec 4, 2004; Pasadena, CA, USA; USC running back #5 Reggie Bush outraces the UCLA defense on his way to an 81 yard touchdown run during the Trojans’ 29-24 win over the Bruins on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports.

Story continues

6. Oregon Ducks - 161

Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota. Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY staff

5. Alabama Crimson Tide - 170

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

4. Clemson Tigers - 171

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up prior to the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

3. Georgia Bulldogs - 172

Jan 15, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart holds up the AFCA National Championship Trophy at the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration at Sanford Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2. Ohio State Buckeyes - 182

Jan 1, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) runs into the end zone for a second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the 2016 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 44-28. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

1. Oklahoma Sooners - 190

HOUSTON – DECEMBER 7: (Left to Right) Tight end Trent Smith #88, running back Quentin Griffin #22, and head coach Bob Stoops of the University of Oklahoma Sooners celebrate after winning the Big 12 Conference Championship against the University of Colorado Buffaloes at Reliant Stadium on December 7, 2002 in Houston, Texas. The Sooners won 29-7. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

1

1

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire