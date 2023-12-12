Where do the Oklahoma Sooners rank among remaining unbeatens in college basketball?

The Oklahoma Sooners are off to a blistering start in the 2023-2024 men’s basketball season. They’re 9-0 with notable wins over Iowa, No. 23 USC, Providence, and Arkansas.

The Sooners are one of seven remaining unbeaten teams in Division I, three of which are in the Big 12. Andy Patton of College Sports Wire, ranked each of the seven remaining unbeaten teams and the Oklahoma Sooners came in at No. 5.

Porter Moser and the Sooners have won seven of their nine games by 12 or more points, with only a two point win over USC and a nine point win over Arkansas presenting any real challenge. They also have wins over Providence and Iowa, and look like a real challenger in the very deep Big 12 conference. After Green Bay they’ll face the Tar Heels of North Carolina on December 20. – Patton, College Sports Wire

The Sooners have an offense that can play with the best in the nation. They’re averaging 84.8, which is 26th, and are No. 9 in the country in point differential.

Oklahoma’s seen the emergence of Javian McCollum, who’s scored 10 or more points in eight of Oklahoma’s nine games. He’s coming off of a 20 point game and is averaging 18 points per game over the last four contests.

The Oklahoma Sooners have set themselves up to be a team to be contended with in the Big 12. They’re faster and more athletic. They are an efficient shooting team and defend well.

There are four more nonconference games on the slate before they open Big 12 play with Iowa State. The biggest of which is their contest in the Jumpman Invitational, where they’ll take on the No. UNC Tar Heels. That’s one final test before the gauntlet of Big 12 play begins.

The Sooners have already made a statement in their 9-0 start, but the volume will go to 10 if they can pick up a top 10 win before conference play opens.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire