Where do the Oklahoma Sooners land in the updated On3 Sports team recruiting rankings?

The Oklahoma Sooners are sitting pretty with the 2023 recruiting class in the final full week of August. As things stand on August 21, they have 20 players pledged to join them next year, led by five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold.

EDGE rusher Adepoju Adebawore recently received five-star status from On3 Recruiting and in the 247Sports Composite, giving Oklahoma their first recruiting class with two five-star players since the 2019 cycle.

This Friday, August 26, targets Makari Vickers and Anthony Evans are expected to make their commitments. As things stand right now, the Sooners look to be the leaders in the recruiting battle. A lot can change in a week, but things are looking good for Brent Venables and his staff.

In addition to those pledges, the Sooners are still in a favorable position for four-star wide receiver Malachi Coleman and five-star defensive lineman David Hicks. Additionally, Oklahoma is still in the thick of it for blue chip running back Stacey Gage.

On3 Recruiting recently updated their database so let’s see where the Sooners land in their team recruiting rankings.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans celebrate on the field after the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 15

On3 Score: 88.395

247Sports Ranking: 26

For more coverage on the North Carolina Tar Heels, check out Tar Heels Wire.

Michigan Wolverines

Oct 30, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 14

On3 Score: 88.40

247Sports Ranking: 28

For more coverage on the Michigan Wolverines, check out Wolverines Wire.

Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies fans celebrate an Aggies score against the Auburn Tigers in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Texas A&M Aggies won 20 to 3. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 9

On3 Score: 88.409

247Sports Ranking: 47

For more Texas A&M Aggies coverage, check out Aggies Wire.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Dec 28, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Liberty Bowl Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 25

On3 Score: 88.517

247Sports Ranking: 19

Baylor Bears

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) scores a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 24

On3 Score: 88.663

247Sports Ranking: 18

Stanford Cardinal

Jan 2, 2012; Glendale, AZ, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback (12) Andrew Luck takes the snap against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2012 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Oklahoma State defeated Stanford 41-38 in overtime. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 15

On3 Score: 88.775

247Sports Ranking: 29

South Carolina Gamecocks

The USC football team held their first preseason football practice at the USC practice fields on Aug. 5, 2022. The team’s head coach is Shane Beamer. Head Coach Shane Beamer on the field. ALEX HICKS JR./STAFF / USA TODAY NETWORK

Total Commits: 18

On3 Score: 89.291

247Sports Ranking: 17

Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) after Clemson does not complete the pass as the Florida State Seminoles take on the Clemson Tigers in college football at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Alicia Devine/Democrat

Total Commits: 14

On3 Score: 89.350

247Sports Ranking: 21

Michigan State Spartans

Oct 30, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans fans celebrate after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 13

On3 Score: 89.545

247Sports Ranking: 27

For more coverage on the Michigan State Spartans, visit Spartans Wire.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman receives the Outback Bowl Trophy after the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 23

On3 Score: 89.834

247Sports Ranking: 15

For more coverage on the Arkansas Razorbacks, check out Razorbacks Wire.

Louisville Cardinals

Dec 30, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field. Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 14

On3 Score: 90.228

247Sports Ranking: 16

Oregon Ducks

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning provides some defensive pressure to one of his players along with his coaching expertise during practice April 5, 2022. Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Total Commits: 16

On3 Score: 91.188

247Sports Ranking: 14

For more coverage on the Oregon Ducks, check out Ducks Wire.

Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 20, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel talks with offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) during the first half against the South Alabama Jaguars at Neyland Stadium. Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 21

On3 Score: 91.354

247Sports Ranking: 11

For more coverage on the Tennessee Volunteers, check out Vols Wire.

USC Trojans

Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lincoln Riley (left) and Southern California Trojans athletic director Mike Bohn react during a press conference to introduce Riley as USC head coach. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 16

On3 Score: 91.689

247Sports Ranking: 13

For more coverage on the USC Trojans, visit Trojans Wire.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) gives a thumbs up before a play during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 19

On3 Score: 91.714

247Sports Ranking: 12

For more coverage on the Penn State Nittany Lions, check out Nittany Lions Wire.

Florida Gators

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators fans cheer during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 20

On3 Score: 91.957

247Sports Ranking: 10

For more coverage on the Florida Gators, check out Gators Wire.

Miami Hurricanes

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal speaks during a news conference on signing day for college football, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Total Commits: 17

On3 Score: 92.148

247Sports Ranking: 9

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard / staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Total Commits: 20

On3 Score: 92.620

247Sports Ranking: 8

For more on the Clemson Tigers, check out Clemson Wire.

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables applauds during the NCAA college football team’s practice Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Norman, Okla. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Total Commits: 20

On3 Score: 92.620

247Sports Ranking: 7

For more coverage on the Oklahoma Sooners, check out Sooners Wire.

LSU Tigers

Sep 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers fans cheer before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 21

On3 Score: 92.810

247Sports Ranking: 6

For more coverage on the LSU Tigers, check out LSU Tigers Wire.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 22

On3 Score: 93.283

247Sports Ranking: 3

For more coverage on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, check out Fighting Irish Wire.

Texas Longhorns

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 22

On3 Score: 93.305

247Sports Ranking: 2

For more coverage on the Texas Longhorns, check out Longhorns Wire.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer from the stands against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 20

On3 Score: 93.283

247Sports Ranking: 4

For more coverage on the Ohio State Buckeyes, check out Buckeyes Wire.

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 15, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart holds up the AFCA National Championship Trophy at the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration at Sanford Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 18

On3 Score: 93.441

247Sports Ranking: 5

For more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs, check out UGA Wire.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to throw against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 20

On3 Score: 94.560

247Sports Ranking: 1

For more coverage on the Alabama Crimson Tide, check out Roll Tide Wire.

