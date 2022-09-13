Where do the Oklahoma Sooners land in ESPN’s FPI after win over Kent State?

The second week of the season provided upsets galore as several Sun Belt conference teams knocked off traditional powers on a day where seemingly no team was safe.

Texas A&M lost to Appalachian State while Marshall knocked off Notre Dame. Both teams entered the week inside the top 10 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. They were huge upsets, all things considered.

Georgia Southern also pulled off an upset, at least in historical terms. Nebraska hasn’t been good for some time, and this loss was the culmination of several years of poor program development under Scott Frost.

The Texas Longhorns nearly pulled off what would have been the shock of the weekend in their 20-19 loss to Alabama. They had a lead in the final minutes before Bryce Young did Heisman winner things for Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard to nail the game-winning field goal with less than 20 seconds to play in the game.

USC picked up a big win in Lincoln Riley’s Pac-12 debut, beating the Stanford Cardinal 41-28 behind a fantastic day from Caleb Williams.

With everything that transpired over the weekend, let’s take a look at how the latest ESPN Football Power Index looks and where the Oklahoma Sooners rank.

The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete. – ESPN

Washington Huskies (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Cameron Davis (22) scores a touchdown against the Portland State Vikings during the first half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Portland State 52-6

Football Power Index: 9.6

BYU Cougars

Sep 10, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars fans storm the field after the Cougars beat the Baylor Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Baylor 26-20

Football Power Index: 10.3

Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (88) runs after catching a pass against Western Illinois Leathernecks third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Western Illinois 62-10

Football Power Index: 10.4

Kentucky Wildcats (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) throws the ball against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Florida 26-16

Football Power Index: 11.5

Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 44-30. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat South Carolina 44-30

Football Power Index: 11.9

Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0)

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) gestures before a play during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Oklahoma State won 34-17. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

This Week: Beat Arizona State 34-17

Football Power Index: 12.5

Cincinnati Bearcats (1-1)

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Ja’von Hicks (3) runs back a pick-six in the third quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Kennesaw State Owls at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Bearcats extended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 28 and advanced to 1-1 with a 63-10 win.

Kennesaw State Owls At Cincinnati Bearcats Football. Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

This Week: Beat Kennesaw State 63-10

Football Power Index: 12.6

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2)

Sep 10, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Henry Colombi (3) throws in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Loss 26-21 to Marshall

Football Power Index: 13.8

Miami Hurricanes (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith (5) falls into the end zone for a touchdown after catching a pass against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Southern Miss 30-7

Football Power Index: 13.8

Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball against the Central Arkansas Bears during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Central Arkansas 59-3

Football Power Index: 14

Oklahoma Sooners (2-0)

Sept. 10, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) and Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) celebrate during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Kent State 33-3

Football Power Index: 14.1

Baylor Bears (1-1)

Sep 10, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) rolls out to pass against the Brigham Young Cougars in the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to BYU 26-20

Football Power Index: 14.1

Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio 46-10. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Ohio 46-10

Football Power Index: 14.2

LSU Tigers (1-1)

Sep 10, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) throws a pass against the Southern Jaguars during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Southern 65-17

Football Power Index: 14.9

Michigan State Spartans (2-0)

Coach Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans take the field before the game against Akron on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

This Week: Beat Akron 52-0

Football Power Index: 15.1

Utah Utes (1-1)

Sep 10, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes sing and celebrate after a win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Southern Utah 73-7

Football Power Index: 15.3

Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach looks on during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Arizona 39-17

Football Power Index: 15.5

USC Trojans (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Stanford 41-28

Football Power Index: 15.5

Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)

Tennessee defensive back Dee Williams (3) celebrates with an assistant during a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Pittsburgh Panthers in Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

This Week: Beat Pitt 34-27

Football Power Index: 15.6

Texas Longhorns (1-1)

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to throw a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Alabama 20-19

Football Power Index: 18.7

Michigan Wolverines (2-0)

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren (16) runs against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during second-half action at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

This Week: Beat Hawaii 56-10

Football Power Index: 18.9

Clemson Tigers (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) reacts after running for a first down against Furman Paladins defensive end Jeremiah Jackson (42) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Furman 35-12

Football Power Index: 20.1

Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Sanford 33-0

Football Power Index: 26.1

Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes the touchdown catch over Arkansas State Red Wolves cornerback Leon Jones (2) during the second half at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Arkansas State 45-12

Football Power Index: 27.4

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) chased by Texas Longhorns defensive lineman linebacker Ovie Oghoufo (18) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Texas 20-19

Football Power Index: 28.9

