Where do the Oklahoma Sooners land in ESPN’s Football Power Index after week 1?

Week one went about as well as one could have hoped in Brent Venables’ debut with the Oklahoma Sooners.

They got off to a fast start on both sides of the football, building a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter. They rebounded from a bit of adversity in the second quarter, finishing the first half with momentum.

Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners received contributions from a number of players, speaking to the depth of this roster. Oklahoma was one of many teams in the Power Fives to handle their business against a Group of Five opponent. In fact, the Group of Five recorded just one win vs. the Power Five over the weekend. Old Dominion evened their record with Virginia Tech at 2-2 all-time.

There were several intriguing nonconference matchups that happened in week one. Florida State beat LSU in dramatic fashion. Georgia demolished Oregon in a not-so-dramatic fashion. Ohio State beat Notre Dame, and Florida beat Utah.

Before we begin looking at Oklahoma’s matchup with Kent State, let’s take a look at the updated ESPN Football Power Index top 25.

Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0)

Sep 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Rodney Hammond Jr. (6) runs after a catch as West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Lance Dixon (5) and cornerback Wesley McCormick (11) chase during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 38-31. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat West Virginia 38-31

Football Power Index: 10.6

Florida Gators (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators linebacker Amari Burney (2) celebrates with linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) and teammates after he intercepted the ball against the Utah Utes during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Utah 29-26

Football Power Index: 10.6

SMU Mustangs (1-0)

Southern Methodist quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) is seen during an NCAA football game against North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Denton, Texas. SMU won 48-10. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

This Week: Beat North Texas 48-10

Football Power Index: 10.6

Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0)

Oklahoma State runs on to the field before the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Central Michigan Chippewa at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oka., Thursday, Sept., 1, 2022. OSU won 58-44. Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

This Week: Beat Central Michigan 58-44

Football Power Index: 11.9

Texas A&M Aggies (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Sam Houston State Bearkats wide receiver Noah Smith (6) is wrapped up by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Chris Russell Jr. (24) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Sam Houston 31-0

Football Power Index: 11.9

Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)

Kentucky’s Will Levis is about to score a touchdown against Miami of Ohio.Sept. 3, 2022. Scott Utterback, The Courier-Journal

This Week: Beat Miami (OH) 37-13

Football Power Index: 12.1

Utah Utes (0-1)

Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA;Florida Gators linebacker Amari Burney (2) celebrate as he intercepted the ball against the Utah Utes during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Florida 29-26

Football Power Index: 12.3

Wisconsin Badgers (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes with the football against Illinois State Redbirds defensive back Deandre Lamont (3) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Illinois State 38-0

Football Power Index: 12.3

Ole Miss Rebels (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Malik Heath (8) reacts with tight end Michael Trigg (0) after a touchdown against the Troy Trojans during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Troy 28-10

Football Power Index: 12.5

Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) crosses the pylon for a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State won 35-31. Keyvonne Lee, The Journal-Courier

This Week: Beat Purdue 35-31

Football Power Index: 12.5

Michigan State Spartans (1-0)

EAST LANSING, MI – SEPTEMBER 02: Tre Mosley #17 of the Michigan State Spartans catches a pass in the second half against the Western Michigan Broncos at Spartan Stadium on September 2, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

This Week: Beat Western Michigan 35-13

Football Power Index: 12.7

USC Trojans (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) carries the ball in the first half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Rice 66-14

Football Power Index: 13.4

Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs players celebrate after defeating the Memphis Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Memphis 49-23

Football Power Index: 13.8

LSU Tigers (0-1)

Sep 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Ontaria Wilson (80) makes a catch past Louisiana State Tigers cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Florida State 24-23

Football Power Index: 13.9

Oklahoma Sooners (1-0)

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables smiles during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

This Week: Beat UTEP 45-13

Football Power Index: 14.4

Tennessee Volunteers (1-0)

Sep 1, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first half against the Ball State Cardinals at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Ball State 59-10

Football Power Index: 14.8

Miami Hurricanes (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal high-fives Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) during the fourth quarter of the game against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Bethune-Cookman 70-13

Football Power Index: 15.4

Baylor Bears (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jaylen Ellis (84) and Albany Great Danes defensive back Elijah Ayers (24) in action during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Albany 69-10

Football Power Index: 15.7

Texas Longhorns (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Louisiana-Monroe 52-10

Football Power Index: 16.1

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-1)

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman following a game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 21-10. Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Ohio State 21-10

Football Power Index: 17.8

Michigan Wolverines (1-0)

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, right, during the 51-7 win against the Colorado State Rams, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

This Week: Beat Colorado State 51-7

Football Power Index: 19.1

Clemson Tigers (1-0)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with media during midweek interviews in Clemson, SC Thursday, September 1, 2022. Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network-USA TODAY NETWORK

This Week: Beat Georgia Tech 41-10

Football Power Index: 23.8

Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Notre Dame 21-10

Football Power Index: 28

Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) carries the ball against Oregon Ducks linebacker Mase Funa (18) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Oregon 49-3

Football Power Index: 29.4

Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-0. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Utah State 55-0

Football Power Index: 31.6

