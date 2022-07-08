Where do the Oklahoma Sooners land in ESPN’s updated preseason FPI?

The Oklahoma Sooners are in somewhat unfamiliar territory. For the first time in six years, OU wasn’t selected as the preseason favorite. They also had zero selections to the preseason All-Big 12 team on the offensive or defensive side of the football. Punter Michael Turk was their only preseason All-Big 12 selection. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected Newcomer of the Year, but missed out on preseason first-team quarterback, which was given to Spencer Sanders.

Oklahoma was No. 2 in the Big 12 preseason poll, second to Baylor. While it’s unfamiliar, it’s also a bit unsurprising. Given the turnover with the coaching staff, at the quarterback position, and on defense, it’s fair to wonder if this Oklahoma Sooners squad can contend for the Big 12 title. There’s certainly a boatload of optimism surrounding Brent Venables and the Sooners in 2022, it’s time to see it play out on the field.

While the Big 12 voters may have their doubts about the Oklahoma Sooners, the ESPN FPI still feels pretty good about OU heading into the 2022 season. In the updated Football Power Index rankings, Oklahoma comes in at No. 8. Alabama is No. 1 followed by Ohio State at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 3.

Let’s take a look at the top 25 along with each team’s projected win-loss for 2022.

Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 20, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel talks with offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) during the first half against the South Alabama Jaguars at Neyland Stadium. Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 9.7

Projected W/L: 7.1-4.9

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Dec 28, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes the ball during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Liberty Bowl Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 10.6

Projected W/L: 6.5-5.5

Oregon Ducks

Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks fans sing during a time out during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 38-29. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 10.6

Projected W/L: 8.6-3.8

Baylor Bears

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) hurdles Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Israel Antwine (95) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 10.7

Projected W/L: 7.7-4.5

Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers fans react to a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 11.1

Projected W/L: 8.2-4.1

Pittsburgh Panthers

Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda (2) scores against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) signals the score during the second half in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 11.1

Projected W/L: 8.7-3.5

North Carolina Tar Heels

Dec 5, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Javonte Williams (25) with the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 11.1

Projected W/L: 8.3-4.0

Kentucky Wildcats

Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops poses with players for photos around the GovernorÕs Cup after defeating the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Kentucky defeated Louisville 52-21. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 12

Projected W/L: 8.2-3.9

Ole Miss Rebels

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) warms up before the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 12.4

Projected W/L: 7.7-4.3

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) gives a thumbs up before a play during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 12.6

Projected W/L: 8.0-4.1

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed makes a catch against Pittsburgh defensive back A.J. Woods during the first half of the Peach Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN FPI: 12.6

Projected W/L: 8.0-4.1

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Dec 29, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Justice Hill (27) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Alamodome. Oklahoma State defeated Colorado 38-8. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 12.8

Projected W/L: 8.7-3.6

Utah Utes

Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes redshirt freshman quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) runs for first down in the second half at Rice–Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 12.9

Projected W/L: 9.4-3.0

Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 20, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Blake Bost (14) calls the play during the fourth quarter against the Prairie View Am Panthers at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 13

Projected W/L: 7.4-4.6

Auburn Tigers

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cheerleaders let the flags wave after a score against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 13.6

Projected W/L: 7.404.7

LSU Tigers

Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws under pressure against LSU Tigers defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 20-14. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 14

Projected W/L: 7.7-4.3

Miami Hurricanes

Oct 16, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tony Grimes (20) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Charleston Rambo (11) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 14.5

Projected W/L: 9.2-3.3

Oklahoma Sooners

April 23, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 14.9

Projected W/L: 9.1-3.4

Texas Longhorns

April 23, 2022; Austin, TX, USA; Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during Texas’s annual spring football game at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on April 23, 2022. Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN FPI: 16.7

Projected W/L: 9.3-3.3

Michigan Wolverines

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 16.8

Projected W/L: 9.5-2.6

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 17.7

Projected W/L: 9.2-2.9

Clemson Tigers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hugs wide receiver Justyn Ross during spring practice in 2020.

Clemson Football Spring Practice

ESPN FPI: 22,8

Projected W/L: 11.1-1.7

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 15, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart holds up the AFCA National Championship Trophy at the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration at Sanford Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 27.9

Projected W/L: 11.6-1.3

Ohio State Buckeyes

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 28.3

Projected W/L: 11.8-1

Alabama Crimson Tide

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) scores the game-winning touchdown against Auburn Tigers defensive back Roger McCreary (23) on a pass at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI: 29

Projected W/L: 11.4-1.5

