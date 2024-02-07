Where the Oklahoma Sooners are heading in USA TODAY Sports latest bracketology

The Oklahoma Sooners have been on a roller coaster since entering Big 12 play. The up-and-down nature of the nation’s top basketball conference has the Sooners at 5-5 in league play after a big win over BYU on Tuesday night.

They’ve pretty well established themselves as a tournament team at this point, but still have work to do to secure their spot in the Big Dance.

As of this week, Oklahoma looks like a team heading for a top eight seed in March Madness. Over at USA TODAY Sports, their latest Bracketology has the Sooners holding the No. 7 seed in the West Regional. If the projection holds up, Oklahoma would face the Texas A&M Aggies in Indianapolis.

Their four-team grouping would also include Marquette and Colgate in the 2-15 game.

Fellow Big 12 school Houston is the 1-seed in the West, but will open the tournament in Memphis.

The Oklahoma Sooners are hoping to make the NCAA tournament for the first time under head coach Porter Moser. They’ll have an opportunity to enhance their resume over the next six games as they play Oklahoma State twice and then four teams ranked in the top 15 in the nation. If the Sooners can come away with a win or two in those top 15 matchups, they’ll have a chance to push for a five-seed in the tournament.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire